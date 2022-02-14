The Charleston International Club will meet in person and online via Zoom at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston.
The guest speaker will be Ken Wright, a retired Charleston doctor, who will speak about his medical missions to Haiti.
Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Approximately two-thirds of its population of 12 million, most of them descendants of African slaves, are unemployed or underemployed. The government is unstable and struggles to provide basic services, education and health care.
Since 2007, Charleston physician Ken Wright has traveled frequently on medical missions to Haiti, working at hospitals and clinics and providing support to Haitian medical staff. He has worked with organizations including Healing Hands for Haiti; Haiti Hospital Appeal; Project Medishare; the CRUDEM Foundation at Hôpital Sacré Coeur, the largest private hospital in the north; and the Friends of Fort Liberté, a nonprofit organization based in West Virginia with an orphanage, schools, and clinic in the town where Haiti’s independence from France was declared in 1803.
Wright is a physician specializing in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation who retired from full-time practice recently.
Those who would prefer to attend Friday’s program virtually via Zoom can email David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com for an invitation.