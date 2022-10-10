Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

mothmantitlecard
Buy Now

The locally produced feature film, “Return of the Mothman,” will have its area premiere at the historic LaBelle Theater in South Charleston next week.

“Return of the Mothman” will debut at the D Street theater at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you