The locally produced feature film, “Return of the Mothman,” will have its area premiere at the historic LaBelle Theater in South Charleston next week.
“Return of the Mothman” will debut at the D Street theater at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
An optional reception and question-and-answer session with cast and crew members will follow the Friday, Oct. 21, screening of “Return of the Mothman,” which will start at 8:50 p.m. The post-screening reception will include hors d’oeuvres, beverages and a cash bar.
Additional showings are scheduled at 8:50 p.m. Oct. 22, 27, 28, and 29 at the LaBelle. Tickets are $4 each to view the film only at each screening. To attend both the film and reception on Oct. 21, the cost is $20.
A concession stand will be open at each of the six screenings.
“Return of the Mothman” is based on the novel by Bram Stoker Award-winning author and West Virginian Michael Knost. It is produced by West Virginia-based film studio Vandalia FilmWorx Foundation, which made the 2020 historic drama “River of Hope,” which told the story of the creation and formation of present-day West Virginia State University in Institute.
Calvin Grimm and Herb Gardner co-directed “Return of the Mothman,” which was screened earlier this month during the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant.
The motion picture stars Ryan Gilleran as Ted, the central character, along with Kelly Strom, Phil Washington, Caroline Clay, Eli Burns, and Angelica Gilleran. “Return of the Mothman” also includes cameo appearances from John Russo, who co-wrote the screenplay for George Romero’s 1968 horror classic, “Night of the Living Dead,” and Butch Patrick, who portrayed Eddie Munster in the original “The Munsters” CBS television series in the 1960s.
“Return of the Mothman” is not rated; it includes some mild violence, adult language and themes, but it does not contain any nudity. The total run time is 1 hour and 35 minutes.
The LaBelle Theater is located at 313 D St. in South Charleston.