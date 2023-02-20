Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For families on a budget, Rhonda’s Closet reveals a weekly gallery of glamor that can ease the wear and tear on their purse strings in the springtime.

Rhonda’s Closet opened for the 2023 spring/summer prom season on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville, offering an array of fashions local female high school students can select from and wear — at no charge — for their special gala occasions.

