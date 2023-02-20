For families on a budget, Rhonda’s Closet reveals a weekly gallery of glamor that can ease the wear and tear on their purse strings in the springtime.
Rhonda’s Closet opened for the 2023 spring/summer prom season on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville, offering an array of fashions local female high school students can select from and wear — at no charge — for their special gala occasions.
Julia Black founded Rhonda’s Closet in 2006, stemming from a community service project to collect dresses with her daughter, Kristin, a junior at Sissonville High School at the time. Black still manages the boutique at Aldersgate UMC, assisted by some friends from the church and her personal circle.
She named the prom-dress program, now in its 17th year, Rhonda’s Closet to honor her best friend, Rhonda Jones Howard, who died of breast cancer in 2004. Since then, hundreds of new or gently used gowns and accessories have been distributed free to teens every spring.
“In some years, we’ve given out about 200 dresses,” Black said. “In years past, the girls would come in and get a dress, and we’d ask them to have it dry cleaned, if possible and return it. A couple of years ago, a man in New York was doing something similar as a ministry in Buffalo and had heard about us. When they canceled their prom, he paid a driver to bring 500 beautiful dresses to Aldersgate. We got so many dresses that we don’t charge the girls or ask that they return them now. We tell them to keep them and pass them on and let a sister or friend who can’t get one have it.”
Over the years, individuals and businesses have donated garments to keep the inventory stocked, she said. “The year before we got the 500 dresses, Suddenlink and Macy’s donated 200 brand-new dresses to us. We decided just to give them away. Nandel’s in Eleanor always helps us. Every year, it just seems to take care of itself.
“Some people will donate formal wear, formal shoes, and formal purses. A lot of people have donated costume jewelry to us. We do take personal donations, and we prefer to have the dresses dry cleaned,” Black said.
Black, of Romance in Jackson County, said high school students have come from several surrounding counties and Ohio for their prom wear. “The whole thing is a ministry, just to help people,” she said. “I don’t care where they come from or if they don’t want to spend that much money on a gown, money they might need for college.”
Rhonda’s Closet will be open through prom season from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church is located at 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. For additional information about acquiring or donating dresses, accessories or other items, phone Julia Black at 304-389-4604 or visit the Rhonda’s Prom Dress Closet page on Facebook.