A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on the morning of Friday, July 24, to unveil to the public the completed expansion project at the Heart + Hand thrift store at 212 D St. in South Charleston.
Heart + Hand recently completed an accessibility upgrade with the installation of an elevator in the building. In addition, the improvements include an 8,000-square-foot basement renovation and a new community room space.
The facility also contains a food pantry which serves the community Mondays through Thursdays. The thrift store supports Heart + Hand Outreach Ministry programs.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony and a virtual tour of the facility were livestreamed on Facebook Live Friday. Afterward, guests were allowed to take self-guided tours of the new additions and the entire premises.
In 2019, Heart + Hand helped more than 5,000 individuals with their basic needs for food, clothing, household items, work shoes, baby clothes, rent, and utility payments.