South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr., accompanied by other city and area representatives, is scheduled to be on hand (with scissors in hand) today and tomorrow to ceremonially introduce — and welcome — a pair of new dining destinations on MacCorkle Avenue in the city.
The first of the two ribbon-cutting ceremonies is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for Chick-fil-A MacCorkle Avenue at the new Park Place development located at 90 MacCorkle Ave. (across from Riverwalk Plaza) in South Charleston.
Tom Minturn, owner and operator of the Chick-fil-A Southridge Center restaurant, also owns and will operate this second location in South Charleston. The new location will open officially to the public at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.
Today’s event will mark the first ribbon-cutting for the first official tenant in the Park Place development. Park Place is a new destination shopping center under the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District that was approved by the South Charleston City Council and the West Virginia Legislature. Under the TIF District, the sales tax generated at the new shopping center will be used for future public improvement projects.
At 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, Mullens will clip the second ceremonial ribbon of the week at Cocoa Coffee House, 4845 MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston.
Owned by Jimmy Waugh. Cocoa Coffee will specialize in beverages such as coffee, espresso, tea, and bubble milk. Cocoa Coffee will also offer a selection of breakfast croissant sandwiches, bagels and oatmeal. Local art and merchandise will be featured and available for purchase on site as well.
“Cocoa Coffee provides a place for people in the community to gather. It gives a living room atmosphere to meet with friends. We want to be a place for people taking a break from their job nearby or who work remotely. If you are passing by, say, on the way to work in the morning, and don’t have time to spend with us, we have CocoaCoffeeToGo.com so that your order can be prepared before you get there,” Waugh said in a South Charleston Chamber of Commerce release.