South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr., accompanied by other city and area representatives, is scheduled to be on hand (with scissors in hand) today and tomorrow to ceremonially introduce — and welcome — a pair of new dining destinations on MacCorkle Avenue in the city.

The first of the two ribbon-cutting ceremonies is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for Chick-fil-A MacCorkle Avenue at the new Park Place development located at 90 MacCorkle Ave. (across from Riverwalk Plaza) in South Charleston.

