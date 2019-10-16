Ribbon cutting held for new West Side women's health complex

Dr. David Patton hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his newly renovated facility, the David J. Patton Building, at 108 Washington St., W., on Charleston’s West Side on Friday, Oct. 11.
Attending the three-hour event, which included refreshments and tours of the new medical office complex, were Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, House of Delegates member Doug Skaff Jr. (D-Kanawha), former Kelley’s Men’s Shop employees and other public officials and guests.
Patton has been renovating Kelley’s Men’s Shop building in the Elk City District for the past year, converting it into a facility for women’s health services practitioners. Kelley’s Men’s Shop had operated at the site at the corner of Washington Street, W., and Pennsylvania Avenue, for more than 80 years, closing in 2014 and standing unoccupied since.
“The proximity to CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital and the historical significance of the building attracted me to the project,” Patton said.
Other buildings and sites were under consideration for his growing practice, but the Nitro native remained interested in the Kelley’s building. His friend, longtime West Side business owner Chuck Boggs, called him frequently over a two-year span, encouraging Patton to purchase and renovate the vacant property.
Patton said he wanted the building to provide women access to as many services as possible under one roof. His OB/GYN practice of more than 20 years now will provide patients with a larger waiting room and more examination rooms. State-of-the-art 3D mammography equipment will be onsite, providing the technology that will allow women to have their mammograms performed on the same day as their annual examination. G.E.’s ABUS ultrasound will provide another safeguard for those who have dense breast tissue, a leading cause for undetected breast cancer.
Dense breast tissue is one of the most common reasons that breast cancers are missed, Patton said, and the combined technologies will greatly improve detection. Patton’s is the first location in West Virginia to provide these technologies in the same location.
The location of the new office has personal significance to Patton as well. His grandfather worked for more than 30 years as a sign painter for The Carey System Inc., which was located less than a block away on Washington Street.
Moreover, his parents were married 60 years ago in a church a block from the new offices, on Buchanan Street.
Both of these structures were torn down when the Interstate was built in the 1970s.
Patton said the new building will enable him to provide more services onsite rather than sending patients to different specialty offices throughout the area.
“I wanted to build something great — a place that will provide exceptional care in many specialties, not only for my patients, and future patients, but a place that provides a model for business owners who can see potential in an area of Charleston that is innovative, which also has personal meaning to me,” Patton said.
Services offered and other businesses in the David J. Patton Building include: Appalachian Lab/Rx, maternal fetal medicine provided by Marshall University Health, infertility services provided by the West Virginia Fertility Institute under the direction of Dr. Tamer Yalcinkaya, aesthetics-laser treatments, body contouring, Botox and filler services and LabCorp.
FamilyCare Health Centers will also be a tenant of the David J. Patton Building, operating its Women’s Health and Birth Center on the second floor of the structure. FamilyCare certified nurse midwife and women’s health nurse practitioner Erin Listermann said the new offices will span 7,000 square feet, containing two birth suites for hydrotherapy during births, a birthing room, eight examination rooms, a waiting area and a multipurpose conference room.
Listermann said FamilyCare’s Teays Valley location will continue to offer OB/GYN services.
“This major investment in a building that sat vacant for five years is a perfect example of what happens when a partnership comes together with help from city, state, private entities and visionaries,” Skaff said in an email. “His reason to locate and save this building was not only in a newly designated Innovation Zone that we worked on at the Legislature but had some family history of his own as well. Dr. Patton’s ability to fully rent this building and bring new jobs and businesses to this area is one that should be celebrated.”