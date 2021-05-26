A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at the recently completed Appalachian Behavioral HealthCare facility, 801 Lincoln Drive in South Charleston. It will be followed by public tours of the structure and grounds at the site of a former, longtime area landmark.
Appalachian Behavioral HealthCare is a licensed behavioral health facility that will offer 24-hour, supervised residential treatment for up to 30 women with substance use disorder.
The nearly 10,000-square-foot facility sits on 3.6 acres of land that was once a rock quarry and later the site of Rock Lake Pool from 1942 to 1986.
ABHC is a component of Pollen8 WV, which offers a ReIntegr8 program that empowers women to free themselves from addiction through treatment, a supportive community and meaningful activities.
The goal of ReIntegr8 is to restore women to their families, friendships and society. Each resident will receive individualized attention from a therapist, addiction counselor, case manager and peer recovery support specialist.
Along with a safe, sober-living environment, ReIntegr8 will provide job skill training and education, as well as exposure to creative arts therapy to help prevent emotional suppression, for its residents. Many of the participants will receive their employment training at Café Appalachia, which is also under the umbrella of Pollen8 WV, on D Street in South Charleston.
Before their stay at ABHC is completed, the participants will be assisted in securing full-time employment with one of the ReIntegr8 Community Hiring Partners and finding safe, sober housing for the next phase of their lives.
“We are excited for the public to join us on June 1 to see what a positive addition the ABHC will be to our South Charleston community,” Pollen8 WV founder and CEO Cheryl Laws said in a South Charleston Chamber of Commerce release. “We received a lot of support in the actual building of this facility — from church and volunteer groups, the City of South Charleston and the community at large — that we want to give everyone the opportunity to tour the finished property before the women move into their new home.”
The morning ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public. It will be conducted by South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr. and members of the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the South Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Following the ceremony, tours of the facility will be provided until 1 p.m. The ceremony and tours will be conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.