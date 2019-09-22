Ribbons snipped to introduce new South Charleston businesses

Scissors in hand, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens joined other civic officials and fellow citizens for a pair of ribbon-cutting, welcoming ceremonies for two, new businesses opening to customers in the city last week.
Mountaineer K-9 Services made its South Charleston debut on Monday, Sept. 26, at its headquarters, 5330 MacCorkle Ave.
Mountaineer K-9 Services owner Michael Kordusky and fellow trainers Jeriah Joseph and Olivia Stepp greeted guests and offered them tours of the facility.
Kordusky also operates a Mountaineer K-9 Services location in Lincoln County. Both locations provide doggie day care, obedience training with private and group classes for puppies and dogs, behavior modification and boarding, for all breeds.
More information is available online at mountaineerk9services.com or on Mountaineer K-9 Service's Facebook page or by calling 681-265-5095.
The grand opening of Plato's Closet was held at a Sept. 19 ceremony at Riverwalk Mall in South Charleston.
Plato’s Closet buys and sells gently used clothing for teenagers and 20-something men and women. The store carries an extensive selection of trendy and modern styles at significant discounts from their regular retail prices.
The Riverwalk Mall location marks owners Eric Watson and Megan Mykrantz's second in operation in West Virginia; they also own and operate the Plato’s Closet in Barboursville.
"We actually had the [South Charleston] territory for about five years now," Watson said. "It's taken us this long to find a plausible location. We were the first Plato's Closet in West Virginia. We're originally from Indiana. We came out here for the opportunity of trying to do multiple stores. Finally, the opportunity came and we found a good location, opened up and came out here to do it. Now, here we are!"
At the Plato's Closet opening, Mullens expressed his well wishes to the store and Mountaineer K-9 services.
"It's always a good day when we bring a new business to the community," the mayor said. "Look at the line -- I think it speaks for itself. We're happy to have them and wish them all the luck in the world."
Located at 40 Riverwalk Mall, Plato's Closet is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.