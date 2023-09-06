Bill Picozzi does not speak sparingly of his passion for ribs.
He regales the barbecued-meat delicacies lavishly and knowingly — after all, he started producing the Ribfest BBQ Festival more than 20 years ago. For this year and future ones, he has passed the Ribfest reins — and operations — to new ownership.
“I started the first Ribfest on Magic Island in 2001, for four days,” Picozzi recounted. “We only had 1,700 people show up. I remember that on that Saturday it was 107 degrees, so people came and got their ribs, but they took ‘em to go because it was so darned hot.”
In following years, Ribfest became more populous in attendance — and something of a moveable feast, according to its founder. “From Magic Island, I went to Laidley Field for seven or eight years, then I went to Watt Powell Park, I went to South Charleston, I went to Dunbar, to downtown Charleston right beside Starbucks for two years, and then back to South Charleston and Dunbar.”
After taking place in the Dunbar/Institute area in recent years, the Ribfest BBQ Festival will be returning for its 23rd year next week, this time happening for four days at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in downtown Charleston.
Hosted by the owners of Quantum Sports and Quantum Party Rentals, Ribfest will be alive and cooking from 3 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15; 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16; and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
As in years past, the festival will showcase world-class, award-winning BBQ rib vendors from around the nation as they apply their grilling skills for public consumption and praise. This year’s vendor lineup includes Carolina Rib King out of Spartanburg, South Carolina; Cowboys BBQ from Fort Worth, Texas; Ohio-based The Bone BBQ, Smitty’s BBQ & Catering and Desperado BBQ; and Johnson’s BBQ, coming to Ribfest by way of Chesapeake, Virginia.
While ribs are the featured attraction and primary diner draw, of course, the chefs’ menu will also include chicken recipes and signature sauces and rubs. Other food vendors will attend to offer additional culinary options, including desserts and ice cream. A Beer Garden will be open on the Ribfest premises to serve suds of all sorts to those patrons 21 and older.
A number of top national and local musicians will be adding a live soundtrack to all of the surrounding sizzle, too. On Thursday, The Vandal Band and the Ultimate Wynonna Tribute will open for the Kentucky Headhunters. On Friday, long-time area favorites The Esquires will perform, along with Blues Brothers tribute band The Sensational Soul Brothers and The Carpenter Ants featuring John Ellison. Saturday will feature The Charlie Brown Coasters and Pauly and the Greaseballs, while Sunday will supply music from Stolen Moments and Confederate Railroad.
Quantum Party Rentals will keep things bouncing in the Kids’ Zone with more than 20 inflatables on site. The entire family can also thrill to zip lining, rides along the boulevard, comedy shows, Mr. Puppet, the Dinosaur Xperience, and much more.
Along with the barbecue-intensive environment, the Backyard Brawl West Virginia vs. Pitt football game will be broadcast live on a 20-foot screen installed on the boulevard on the 16th.
Someone who knows a lot about Mountaineer football will also be on site for the Ribfest chicken wing eating contest. Former WVU quarterback Major Harris will attend the contest, which will get underway at 6 p.m. on Sunday the 17th.
Ribfest BBQ Festival admission will be free each day.
Picozzi is confident he’s leaving the festival in capable hands. “It’ll be a great event for the city of Charleston, not only for the economy, but for the people of Charleston, where I was born and raised on the West Side,” he said.
“After last year’s Ribfest, I told my daughter I’d had enough time doing it,” he added. “I sold my other shows in the promotion business; I’ve been doing shows in West Virginia, particularly Huntington and Charleston, for 50 years.
“I told everybody it was my last year — unless, for some reason, it would take place on Kanawha Boulevard. I always wanted to see Ribfest on Kanawha Boulevard. My father was part of helping out with the Sternwheel Regatta in year one with Bill Rice and Judge Bill Brotherton — and what do you know? I put it up for sale, and a nice, young man, Aaron Wood, who owns Quantum Party Rentals and is sharper than a tack and knows what he’s doing, offered to buy it. I wanted to sell it to someone that would carry on my legacy and continue to make Ribfest a successful event wherever he decides to do it.”
For more information and updates about next week’s Ribfest BBQ Festival, visit www.wvribfest.com or call 304-727-2104.