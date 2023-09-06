Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ribfestlogo

Bill Picozzi does not speak sparingly of his passion for ribs.

He regales the barbecued-meat delicacies lavishly and knowingly — after all, he started producing the Ribfest BBQ Festival more than 20 years ago. For this year and future ones, he has passed the Ribfest reins — and operations — to new ownership.

