Last year’s COVID-19 cancellation list was a lengthy and pretty much all-inclusive one, and the always anticipated 2020 Ribfest BBQ Festival was among the numerous public event casualties.
This year, though, the rib extravaganza will be smoking at full strength — and heat — at Shawnee Park in Dunbar next week.
Founder/organizer Bill Picozzi launched the annual Ribfest culinary event in the late 1990s at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Over the years, the savory feast of meats occurred in venues such as the former Watt Powell Park site in Kanawha City, Laidley Field in Charleston and Oakes Field in South Charleston, among others.
The 2021 Ribfest BBQ Festival will be stationed at Shawnee Park in Dunbar Thursday, Sept. 9, through Saturday, Sept. 12. Hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
World class, award-winning chefs will be preparing ribs and chicken with all of the fixings each day. Among the grilling experts on site will be cooks from Carolina Rib King, Johnson’s BBQ, the Cowboys BBQ team, Off the Bone BBQ and the West Side-based Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill.
Additional food and beverage selections will be available to complement the meat or for personal choosing, including ice cream and other desserts.
The Ribfest BBQ festival will also include family-friendly attractions such as carnival rides, live entertainment, artisans, food vendors and more.
Highlights will include Mega Pro Wrestling matches at 2 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a BBQ wing-eating contest at 5 p.m.
Ribfest activities catering to kids (or kids at heart) will include face painting, a large petting zoo, games and balloon characters rendered by clowns who will attend the festival.
The musical stage lineup will feature the Davisson Brothers on Thursday’s Country Night, The Esquires performing during Friday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Night and the Charlie Brown Coasters headlining Saturday’s Oldies Night.
This year, Ribfest attendees won’t have to lighten their pockets for parking and admission, either, leaving them more cash to fill up their plates (and bellies) instead.
“The main reason we decided not to charge at the gate this year was because of the hardship that COVID-19 caused a lot of people in West Virginia and throughout the United States,” Picozzi said. “So, we decided to have free admission and free parking for everybody to come and enjoy the good times at the Ribfest and have a little extra money to enjoy the family fun.”
For updates and additional information about the festival, go to wvribfest.com.