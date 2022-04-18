Glenville State University student musician and Riverside High School graduate Joe Lutsy will perform at his senior recital this weekend, beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, in GSU’s Fine Arts Center Auditorium in Glenville.
Saturday evening’s recital will include pieces on marimba, vibraphone, timpani, drum set, marching tenors, and a multi-percussion set-up. As part of the performance, Lutsy will perform a duet piece with his brother, Jacob, and a small combo piece with his brother on drums, Brady King on bass, Keelin Howes on guitar, and Caitlin Reed and Daniel Hinger on trumpet.
In addition to various percussion instruments, Lutsy also plays trombone.
“My passion for music came at a young age,” Lutsy said. “Both of my parents sang and my brother started playing drums. While I wanted to start on trombone, I ultimately became a percussionist my sixth grade year.
“From there,” he added, “my passion for the arts has only gotten stronger, and it is the main reason I’m here today.”
A Chesapeake native, Lutsy graduated from Riverside High in Belle in May 2018. At Glenville State University, he is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in music. He is the son Robert and Tracy Lutsy.
Saturday’s recital will include a varied selection of music. “As with the percussionists before and after me, I will be playing multiple instruments. These pieces are radically different from each other. The drum set piece I will be performing is a rocking, samba-inspired piece, while my marimba piece is more laid-back. My finale, however, is a piece everyone should have at least heard of if they are a fan of ‘60s bands,” Lutsy said.
After graduation this year, Lutsy plans to complete a master’s degree and possibly teach music history and theory at the collegiate level.
“I couldn’t have gotten this far without my professors,” Lutsy said. “Especially Mr. John McKinney and Dr. Lloyd Bone; they both shaped me into the musician I am today. I will be forever grateful to them for teaching me the ways of percussion and low brass.”
During his time at Glenville State University, Lutsy has been involved in the National Association for Music Educators and has been a member of the Percussion Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, and Concert Band.
Lutsy believes that there is solid support for the Fine Arts in the Glenville community. “It’s the reason we are able to keep performing. And people come to our performances to show their support, which is very much appreciated,” he said.