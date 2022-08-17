Eight Riverside High School students have received 2022 Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarships, in the amount of $4,780 each. The scholarship recipients and the colleges they intend to attend are:
• Kailey Huffman, West Virginia University
• Alyssa Lambert, West Virginia University
• Rylee Taylor, West Virginia University
• Andi Kees, West Virginia University Tech
• Meadow Hill, Marshall University
• Aaron Daugherty, Marshall University
• Emma Pauley, West Virginia State University
• Tyler Perdue, West Virginia State University.
The Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 1979, in memory of Snodgrass, a 16-year-old DuPont High School student-athlete who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 23, 1978.
The Scholarship Fund was created to perpetuate the memory of his contribution in a manner that would provide scholarship aid to worthy students of outstanding promise in the years to come at DuPont High School.
A community volunteer group established a Board of Directors, with the objective of raising funds for this scholarship, headed by Lloyd Calvert and Robert Johnson, along with numerous families in the community. Through the incentive of the Sarah and Pauline Maier Scholarship Foundation Inc., which proposed to match the amount of funds raised by the community, a total of $40,000 was raised locally. Thus, a total of $80,000 was set aside for investment purposes to produce future earnings to award scholarships to qualified DuPont High School seniors to attend college.
Due to contributions over the years, the Thad Snodgrass Memorial Fund has accumulated more than $1 million. Only the interest earnings of the investment are used toward annual scholarship awards. All contributions are allocated 100% to the scholarship program.
Since 1979, the fund has awarded more than $580,000 in scholarships to 322 graduating seniors.
The Board of Directors of the Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarship Fund Inc., through the direction of the Sarah and Pauline Maier Foundation, established the criteria for the awards, which includes the following:
• Literary and scholastic attainment, aptitude, and intellectual promise
• Moral qualifications of honesty, truthfulness, temperance, fortitude, prudence, and justice
• Qualities of leadership, unselfishness, and social fellowship
• Physical vigor as evidenced by an interest in sports
• Need of financial assistance.
The scholarships were awarded initially to DuPont High School seniors. Since the consolidation of DuPont and East Bank high schools, following the bylaws, the program was transferred. Since June 2000, the scholarship has been available to all Riverside High School seniors and is awarded annually. The scholarships are available for use at West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia State University in Institute, West Virginia University Tech in Beckley, and Marshall University in Huntington.
Additional information regarding the Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarship Fund is available at www.thadsnodgrass.org.