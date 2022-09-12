Representatives from Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College met with Robert Shell Jr. of Guyan International to discuss a shortfall in funding for some Early College Academy students. Shell committed $50,000 to ensure that all students would have access to the program this year. Pictured from left, Carletta Fannin, executive assistant for Guyan International; Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman; Robert Shell; Rita Roberson, Southern’s chief development officer; and Robert “Stacy” Dingess, Southern’s assistant director of development.
Southern WV Community & Technical College in Logan has an Early College Academy program that has been growing, and interest has outpaced funding, according to the school.
In the first year, the program only had 22 students. That number grew to 103 last year, and this year, Southern already has 180 students interested in taking part.
Last year, Southern was able to supplement costs with COVID-19 relief funds. Those funds were not available this year.
Robert Shell Jr., the owner of Barboursville-based Guyan International, became aware of the funding shortfall and stepped in to make sure all interested students could take part in the program. Shell donated $50,000 to the program for this year.
“Southern is the No. 1 pathway for our local students,” Shell said. “This local college is offering a benefit to the social fabric of our community.”
Southern President Pamela L. Alderman said she is grateful that the Shell Family has helped Southern keep pace with a growing demand for high school students to pursue their education using this route.
“This will allow us to ensure that all the students who want to take part in this program have that opportunity,” Alderman said. “Mr. Shell has opened avenues to these students that would not have been possible without his support.”
The Early College Academy allows high school students the opportunity to attend college classes while still in high school. Some of the classes serve as high school credit and college credit, meaning students could get a jump on their college education, and in some cases, graduate with a degree the same year they graduate high school.
This was proven to be true last year when five high school students graduated from Southern before receiving their high school diplomas. Three of those students graduated with both an associate’s in arts and an associate’s in science degree. The other two graduated with associate in arts degrees. All graduated with general studies certificates.
Rita Roberson, chief development officer of Southern’s Foundation, praised Shell for his willingness to support education.
“We are more than honored to partner with Mr. Shell to provide this opportunity to many of our students,” Roberson said. “Mr. Shell has been a long-time friend and supporter of Southern. His dedication to our students is second to none.”