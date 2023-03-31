Pippa McGinley portrays Juliet, one of Shakespeare’s “star-crossed lovers” at the Rustic Mechanicals’ “Romeo and Juliet” dinner theater that will be presented on stage in Smithers April 20. Courtesy photo
A “Romeo and Juliet” dinner theater is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at the Smithers Gateway Center at #2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
The Rustic Mechanicals of Clarksburg will perform a 90-minute edition of Shakespeare’s play about warring families and young love at 7 p.m., preceded by an Italian-themed buffet starting at 5:30 p.m.
“Founded in 2014, the Rustic Mechanicals is the only acting troupe in the state dedicated to touring the works of William Shakespeare and other classical playwrights,” said Beach Vickers, Smithers city event organizer, in a release. “They mix Shakespeare’s poetry with relevant popular music, and so don’t be surprised to find yourself singing along with 'Going to the Chapel' or Elvis’ 'Burning Love' during the show.”
Reservations for the dinner theater are on sale through Friday, April 14, for $20 per person.
“The last time they performed in Smithers, they sold out, and so don’t wait too late for reservations,” Vickers said.
To make reservations, bring cash to the Gateway Center, mail a check made out to the City of Smithers and marked “dinner-theater” to City Hall, P.O. 489, Smithers, WV 25186 or use a charge card online at juliet2023.ticketleap.com/dinner-theater. There are no paper tickets, and only the prepaid audience will be checked in at the door by name. Call City Hall at 304-442-5282 for more information.
The company will also perform the play at Oak Hill High School on April 19, in addition to the April 20 performance at the Gateway Center on April 20.