pipparomeo
Pippa McGinley portrays Juliet, one of Shakespeare’s “star-crossed lovers” at the Rustic Mechanicals’ “Romeo and Juliet” dinner theater that will be presented on stage in Smithers April 20. Courtesy photo

A “Romeo and Juliet” dinner theater is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at the Smithers Gateway Center at #2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.

The Rustic Mechanicals of Clarksburg will perform a 90-minute edition of Shakespeare’s play about warring families and young love at 7 p.m., preceded by an Italian-themed buffet starting at 5:30 p.m.

