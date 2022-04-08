Third grade students at Ruthlawn Elementary now operate a caravan of kindness (packed with snacks!) twice a week (or more) at the South Charleston school.
Accompanied by their teacher, the youngsters maintain the Kindness Kart, which travels the hallways to dispense refreshments to the Ruthlawn's staff and faculty members.
Taylor Berry, a first-year teacher at Ruthlawn, supervises her class of 21 and the 20 third grade students in her colleague Christa Lilly's class who are involved in the new project.
Berry came up with the idea of the Kindness Kart earlier this school year. "I wanted the students to learn how to be kind to each other and those around them," she explained last week. "I feel my class hasn't had a normal school year since kindergarten, since the pandemic hit when they were kindergarten. I felt they were lacking in some social skills and thought they just needed a boost of confidence, with all of the negativity around, in the news, with COVID-19, and the COVID restrictions we've had.
"I thought the Kindness Kart would be the best way to show them how we can be kind every day."
Berry launched the Kindness Kart during the last week of February. She raised the money to supply the kart from a private project she undertook and she purchases all of the snacks herself out of pocket. "I'm hoping to do it from now on," she said.
She also bought a utility cart from Amazon and dubbed it the Kindness Kart. "I decorated it to make it look colorful and nice," Berry added.
While the Kindness Kart typically makes its Ruthlawn rounds on a twice weekly schedule, Berry said it can be (and is) wheeled out virtually anytime during the school week if circumstances warrant. "If I know anybody on the staff who isn't having a good day that day, we go out. It's showing them kindness and helping the staff have a little bit of encouragement."
Along with chips, cookies, candy, and beverages, the Kindness Kart also distributes cards of encouragement for its Ruthlawn recipients.
"Each student that does this gets a kindness pin with a little heart on it after they've rolled the kart around with me, too," Berry said.
The students are also enthused with their Kindness Kart duties, she said. "If I don't go out with it for a day or two, they'll ask me if they can do it," she said. "I try to make sure they all have the opportunity to do it. They're just as excited about it as I am."
Anyone interested in contributing toward supplies for the Kindness Kart can find out more by contacting Berry at tberry@mail.kana.k12.wv.us or 304-504-7494.