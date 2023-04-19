The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $397,264 to the West Side Volunteer Fire Department in St. Albans.
The funding was facilitated through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program and will provide critical resources to the city’s fire department to increase its number of frontline firefighters and promote public safety.
The SAFER program is one of three grant programs under DHS and FEMA that focuses on enhancing firefighter safety and public safety as it relates to fire hazards. Since FY 2005, the SAFER Program has awarded approximately $4.8 billion in grant funding to provide critically needed resources to hire new firefighters, rehire laid-off firefighters and retain firefighters facing layoff, as well as to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters.
The FEMA funding will assist the West Side volunteer department in increasing its number of firefighters to meet industry-minimum standards and attain 24-hour staffing to provide adequate fire protection for the community.
The West Side Volunteer Fire Department will host a 75th anniversary open house at 256 West Main St. in St. Albans from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. Along with a variety of activities for families, the open house will offer 75th-anniversary challenge coins for purchase for $15 each. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/WestSideFire or www.westside22.com.
The West Side Volunteer Fire Department’s primary response area for emergency services consists of nearly 17 square miles that includes0 Brown’s Creek Road, Coal River Road, West Main Street, U.S. 60 from the Putnam County line to the Coal River, Route 817 (former U.S. 35) from the Putnam County line to U.S. 60, a large portion of Dry Ridge, and all of the communities serviced by these roads. According to the West Side Volunteer Fire Department’s website, the department has 45 volunteer firefighters serving at present.