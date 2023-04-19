Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $397,264 to the West Side Volunteer Fire Department in St. Albans.

The funding was facilitated through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program and will provide critical resources to the city’s fire department to increase its number of frontline firefighters and promote public safety.

