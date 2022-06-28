Let me start by saying I AM NOT “anti-fireworks.”
I love watching commercial/professional firework displays, and I remember the look in my son’s eyes when he was a small child sitting on the back of the truck watching those magnificent displays of light and sparkle.
In addition, I am not opposed to consumer-grade fireworks when used responsibly according to state and municipal regulatory requirements.
With that being said, I AM opposed to consumer-grade fireworks in hands of irresponsible people, people under the influence, or children. That is a recipe for disaster. Keep reading to find out why.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost 20,000 reported fires are started by fireworks annually. One of the first fires I investigated was caused by a bottle rocket accidentally discharged onto a neighbor’s front porch, igniting combustibles and causing significant damage to the home.
This is one reason that our city has required clearance and regulations on consumer firework use.
Causing fires is not the only danger associated with irresponsible use of consumer fireworks. Emergency room visits increase by over 9,000 patients in the month around July 4! One of the most alarming statistics is that children ages 10 to 14 account for the highest rate of fireworks injuries, with 36% of the victims of fireworks injuries being under the age of 15. The age group with the second highest injury percentage is the 25-44 demographic at 34%. Burns account for 44% of injuries treated in emergency rooms, with half of those injuries being extremities such as hands, fingers, or legs. One-third were to the eye or other part of the head. Males account for 64% of all fireworks-related injuries.
Some things you can do to prevent accidents while using consumer fireworks are:
- NEVER allow young children to handle fireworks. Even sparklers are hazardous in their hands. Sparklers burn at approximately 1,200 degrees F, which is hot enough to melt many metals, and sparklers account for roughly 25% of emergency room fireworks injuries.
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should have protective eyewear.
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses, and flammable material.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Light only one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
- Keep a bucket of water and/or water hose nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of a fire.
- Never use illegal fireworks.
Of course, these are only a few safety tips, and common sense goes a long way to ensuring you and your family remain injury free.
One of the best ways to ensure your fireworks fun does not negatively affect your neighbors is to follow all local laws and regulations. For example, in St. Albans, we have an ordinance restricting the days/times consumer fireworks may be used.
The ordinance also requires minimum distance from other people’s buildings and property. For example, inside St. Albans city limits, the only days/times consumer fireworks are permitted are between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, or between 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
There are also other restrictions, such as not discharging while under the influence, and fireworks are not permitted to be discharged within 100 feet of any building or structure unless permission has been obtained from the owner of the building or structure.
There are other common-sense regulations as well. These regulations are not meant to hamper anyone from having fun or celebrating. It is important to keep in mind when living in a densely populated city, everything you do with consumer fireworks will affect your neighbors, from debris falling on roofs, in yards, or, in a more extreme circumstance, a carelessly ignited bottle rocket catching their porch on fire. Make sure you know the local regulations in your area and follow them. They are there for a good reason.
In addition, following all guidelines does not absolve you of liability if the fireworks do cause damage or injury. You will be responsible for your own actions.
In summary, fireworks are not without risk. However, the risk can be lessened when proper precautions are used and local regulations are followed.