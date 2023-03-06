Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The City of St. Albans has launched a new Adopt a Lamp Post Project, inviting and encouraging residents and businesses to join the community effort in beautifying Main Street and nearby areas with seasonal decorations.

Patty Swango, the project organizer, will guide participants through the process of adopting a lamp post and decorating it with their own seasonal theme.

