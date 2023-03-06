The City of St. Albans has launched a new Adopt a Lamp Post Project, inviting and encouraging residents and businesses to join the community effort in beautifying Main Street and nearby areas with seasonal decorations.
Patty Swango, the project organizer, will guide participants through the process of adopting a lamp post and decorating it with their own seasonal theme.
“This was an idea we had that started last year,” Swango explained last week. “Last Christmas, we had 18 people adopt a lamp post, and it looked absolutely beautiful as you drove down Main Street. The street was nice and decorated, and it got everybody talking. We thought we might do it again this year for all four seasons.”
This year, lamp posts will be decorated in four cycles, each corresponding to the seasons: spring, summer, fall, and Christmas.
For the spring cycle, lamp posts must be decorated by March 20. Those decorations will stay up until May. The summer cycle requests and requires a patriotic (red, white, and blue) theme, and lamp posts must be decorated no later than May 27. The fall cycle decorations must be up by Sept. 15, and the Christmas cycle decorations must be installed by Nov. 30. Christmas cycle decorations will remain up through early January.
For more information on the Adopt a Lamp Post Project or to register to adopt a lamp post, contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or paradeladysa@gmail.com.