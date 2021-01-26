The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input and feedback from citizens who might like to get their kicks — and some fresh air — later this year.
Specifically, the Parks and Recreation Department is pondering the kickoff of a co-ed adult kickball league this spring, with games to be played at St. Albans City Park.
St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy said he kicked around the notion of forming a kickball league last year, “and, of course, everything went haywire with COVID-19 and we slowed a lot of our plans down. We thought by this spring, things should be a little bit safer outside.
“This year, I threw it out there, and there’s been pretty good interest so far,” said Tweedy. “We’re looking to start in early to mid April, having games a couple of days a week. We’re looking to have 15 players on a team, ages 18 and older.”
Tweedy said the parks and recreation department will likely have a meeting in the middle of February to discuss the progress and prospects of an adult kickball league further.
“Fortunately, we were able to to do more [events] last year that I thought we would,” he said. “We would hit all of the health guidelines and stayed in constant contact with the Health Department to maintain safety.”
Along with the possible launch of the adult co-ed kickball league in April, Tweedy said, the department plans to host an Easter egg hunt on the Saturday before Easter, followed by the seventh annual “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” wildflower hikes the following Saturday.
Canceled last year due to COVID-19, this year’s wildflower hikes will be free and begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at St. Albans City Park. The 2021 hike theme will be “Earth, Wind, and Fire.” Along with hikes, the event will include food, kids’ activities, door prizes, and other family-oriented programs.
“We hope to have the first outdoor Movie and Music Night of the year in April, too,” Tweedy added.
Contact the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department on its Facebook page or call Scott Tweedy at 304-533-4872 if you’re interested in putting a team together or have questions regarding the league or other upcoming events.