S.C. church to honor extraordinary teachers; scholarships to be awarded

Charleston Church of God is collecting names and stories about local teachers, to be recognized for their contributions in the classroom and beyond.
Two teachers will be selected, with each receiving a $1,000 scholarship to be used for class supplies or resources.
Additionally, each teacher will be awarded a $100 gift card to a local restaurant.
"The church lost two very important members of their congregation two years ago and wants to honor their hearts for serving others," Charleston Church of God Pastor Tom Wise said. "Tommy Ong and Danny Strait were two of the greatest men I’ve ever known. In honor of these two extraordinary men, we want to impact our community in this way.”
One scholarship will be awarded to a teacher (any subject) in honor of Strait. Another scholarship will be awarded to a music teacher or band director, in honor of Ong.
“We hope that $1,000 will go a long way in supplying the teacher with the resources they need. And, we hope the $100 will be a blessing to the teacher,” Wise said.
This will be the second year the church has conducted the recognition program. The winning teachers will be announced in October.
To nominate a teacher for one of these awards, email the nominee's name, school and a brief story to the church to consider to CCOGlovesteachers@gmail.com
For additional information about the awards, contact Tom Wise at Charleston Church of God at 304-807-6049 or CCOGlovesteachers@gmail.com.