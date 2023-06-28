As a tribute to a 2022 drowning victim, a free learn-to-swim program for area children, “Swimming with Deonco," was announced officially on June 27 at the South Charleston Community Center.
Joniesha Johnson, the mother of Deonco Howard; the City of South Charleston; the South Charleston Community Center; and the American Red Cross have teamed to offer the lessons, in memory of Deonco Howard.
Six-year-old Deonco Howard drowned in the Kanawha River on June 18, 2022, while fishing with his aunt, Michelle Godsey, at the Shawnee Boat Ramp. Deonco Howard, an avid swimmer, had recently finished kindergarten at Alban Elementary School and had joined the South Charleston swim team earlier last summer.
“'Swimming with Deonco' is a program that I wanted, because I feel it is important to have our community aware of the importance of knowing how to swim and learning the proper training tools that can be used to save lives if ever in the predicament,” Joniesha Johnson said in an American Red Cross release.
“The American Red Cross is honored to partner with Ms. Johnson, Deonco’s family, and the City of South Charleston for this lifesaving program. Out of this tragedy, other children will learn to swim in Deonco’s name and will carry on his memory. Preventing unsupervised access to water; providing constant, active adult supervision in and around the water; and knowing how to swim are critical layers of protection to help prevent drowning,” American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region CEO Erica Mani said in the release.
Children with a medical card are eligible for the free swim lessons. Call the South Charleston Community Center at 304-744-4731 to enroll a child or to receive additional information.
The South Charleston Community Center is located at 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston.