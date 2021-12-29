A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Lavish, 4827 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston.
Lavish is owned by party planner Courtney Campbell-Williams of Dunbar and offers a rental venue for events that can hold up to 75 people. Space is available for baby showers, birthday parties, weddings, family reunions, holiday parties, fundraisers and other social gatherings.
The location offers a sleek and modern 3,200-square-foot space that can be adapted to fit various event styles.
Immediately following this morning's ribbon-cutting ceremony, a grand opening celebration will be held through 2 p.m. today. The celebration will include a DJ, catered food and tours of the facility.
"Here at Lavish, we pride ourselves on providing guests with a charming and elegant venue in South Charleston," Campbell-Williams said. "Our event accommodations are refreshingly flexible to aid in making your special day a little easier to plan. Booking with us will guarantee you the event experience you've always envisioned, with an extra hint of magic.
"At Lavish, we'll make sure the vision for your special event becomes a reality. Our Wedding & Event Services offers everything you need to create the stunning occasion you and your guests will never forget.
"We've been making celebrations our business since 2021. No matter what type of event you're looking for, we'd love to help make your vision a reality. We can't wait to work with you and welcome to the Lavish side of life."
The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will be conducted by South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr., the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, and the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.