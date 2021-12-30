The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce has announced its 30th Annual Groundhog Breakfast and Economic Forecast is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Holiday Inn and Suites Charleston West.
In the interest of full disclosure, groundhog is not a breakfast menu option as some sort of critter dinner haute cuisine. Rather, the traditional breakfast has been held on or around Feb. 2, the customary date of Groundhog Day. And rather than seeing shadows, the economic forecast portion of the event is designed to give attendees a brighter overview of the economic present and future of South Charleston and surrounding areas.
This year's event will commence at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast buffet. The program will follow at 8 a.m., featuring scheduled speakers South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr., Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller, Kanawha-Charleston Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young, BridgeValley Community and Technical College President Dr. Casey Sacks, West Virginia Regional Technology Park Executive Director Matt Ballard and Kathi Richards, co-owner of Epiphany Consulting.
The 2020 event was repurposed as a virtual affair, accommodating the extensive strictures of COVID-19-imposed health and safety concerns, but this year's Breakfast and Economic Forecast are foreseen as back for in-person business discussions and bon homie.
“Last year’s hybrid event was a very different event. involving an extremely small, in-person crowd -- with custom groundhog masks -- and a virtual audience. It was important for us to hold the event last year to help us remain connected with our Chamber members and the community. We also knew at the time that our business members were having to adapt very quickly during the pandemic and the Chamber needed to do the same. However, we are beyond thrilled to be returning to an in-person event this year,” SCCC Executive Director Amanda Ream said last week.
“The Groundhog Breakfast has served as an opportunity for government and business leaders to gather together to listen to presentations from various sectors about those relevant issues affecting the business community,” Ream added. "This longstanding tradition features different presentations from various sectors affecting the business community.
“We are very excited to be celebrating three decades of this very special event," she said. "The Groundhog Breakfast started 30 years ago when members of the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were looking for a new fundraiser event to fill in some gaps. One of the directors had heard about this 'Groundhog Breakfast' that a Chamber of Commerce in Ohio hosted and thought that would be a unique idea to our area.
"The concept was simple -- instead of focusing on a weather forecast on Groundhog Day, the Chamber would present a slate of speakers representing commercial, industrial and professional sectors to offer their economic forecast for the upcoming year,” she said.
The first Groundhog Breakfast occurred on Feb. 2, 1993, at the then-Ramada Inn in South Charleston. The inaugural breakfast speakers included Rep. Bob Wise (D-W.Va.), Steve Drake of Union Carbide, Dyan Brasington of the West Virginia Office of Economic Development, Bob Vickers of South Charleston Stamping and Manufacturing, Mike Murray of Olin Chemical, Judy Escue of the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, John Holley of Thomas Health, then-South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb, then-state Banking Commissioner Sharon Bias, Doug Skaff of the South Charleston Area Development Corporation, Sam Cipoletti of C&P Telephone and Scott Johnson, representing FMC.
“I think the longevity of the program is a testament to the strong and topical speakers that have graced our podium over the years," Ream said. "Over the past few months, each Friday on the Chamber’s social media pages, we have been sharing flashbacks of our previous Groundhog Breakfasts and the speaker lineups reflect quite the history of not only the City of South Charleston, but the state of West Virginia.
"The South Charleston Chamber also has a sense of humor; during one of the first breakfasts, one of their own directors from their board at the time, L.J. Fairless, owner of Snodgrass Funeral Home, even dressed up as a groundhog," she said.
Ream also lauded the many sponsors who have supported the February breakfasts over the past three decades and have proven vital to their ongoing success.
"The Groundhog Breakfast has been able to continue for so many years due to the generosity of sponsors. This year’s current sponsors include Gold Program Sponsors City National Bank, Moore & Biser Law Group PLLC and the South Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau. Silver Program Sponsors include Edward Jones-Charles Haught, Express Employment Professionals and Physical Exams Inc.," Ream said, noting that additional sponsorship opportunities remain available.
Individual tickets for the Groundhog Breakfast and Economic Forecast are $35 each through Jan. 19; afterward, they increase to $45 apiece. Tables for eight attendees can be reserved for $250. Due to limited seating at the venue, Ream encourages participants to make reservations as soon as possible.
To reserve seats at the event or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 8595, South Charleston, WV 25303; call 304-744-0051 or email executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
Additional information and updates are also posted at www.southcharlestonchamber.org
The Holiday Inn and Suites Charleston West is located at 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston.