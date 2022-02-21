One of the caretakers of the Korean War Memorial is accepting additions of the names and other information of any veteran, living or deceased, to the South Charleston landmark park.
Each veteran’s name, branch of service, military rank and dates of service can be placed on the memorial, which is located on Third Avenue at the intersection of Montrose Avenue and MacCorkle Avenue.
“We haven’t added any names in the past six or seven years,” said Frank Goff, a Korean War veteran and Bronze Star, Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient who lives in St. Albans. “When we opened the memorial about 15 years ago, we listed all of the soldiers from Kanawha County who had been killed in Korea on one end of it there. Korean War veterans from every county that touched Kanawha County are also listed on it. On the back side of the memorial are the names of other servicemen; they don’t necessarily need to be Korean War veterans, and that’s the side we’re filling up. We’re not going to touch the front of the memorial.
“I’m mostly doing this myself,” Goff added, “but I’m 90 years old and wanted to add some more names while I still can.”
He said there may be a fee for each veteran addition to the memorial, but that will still be determined.
Dedicated in 2006, the Korean War Memorial Park contains several monuments on its grounds, along with a brick and stone arch, to honor those who served in the war. Also on site are several flags and plaques which detail accounts of a pair of West Virginians who were involved in the war.
One plaque commemorates Col. Ruby G. Bradley, who was the most decorated woman in the history of U.S. military service when the plaque was dedicated in 2006.
Medal of Honor recipient Darwin W. Kyle, who served in World War II as well as the Korean War, is also honored on a plaque at the memorial. Kyle was a native of Racine in Boone County.
According to historian Larry Legge, approximately 112,000 West Virginians served during the Korean War, with 801 of them dying in the conflict and 2,088 wounded. Three West Virginia National Guard battalions and an Air National Guard squadron were called to service during the war. Four West Virginians received the Medal of Honor for their service during the Korean War, according to Legge.
Goff said he served as a president of the state Korean Veterans Association before the group disbanded a few years ago. He said that there is a local chapter that met regularly at Harding’s Family Restaurant, although, while still active, has been idle for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For further information about adding veteran information to the memorial or the local Korean War veterans’ chapter, contact Frank Goff at 304-722-1204.