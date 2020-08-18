To let you chill — and thrill — away from the the summer heat of August outside, the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena is providing ice skating and ice bumper car rides daily.
Hunter Moles, assistant recreational director at the arena, said the luminous bumper cars were ordered last year. They arrived at the venue in February but have been running on the ice only since July 4. The popular skating destination off U.S. 119/Corridor G reopened in early July, after being closed for several months due not only to the pandemic-prompted shutdown but also because of roughly $300,000 in mechanical malfunction issues the facility had to address.
“It’s something new and something definitely different to do,” Moles said of the bumper cars. “The bumper cars are available during all public sessions, with Friday and Saturday evenings as our glow sessions — we turn down the lights in the arena and we get the disco lights going for those.”
Moles said ice arena business, overall, has been picking up gradually since the Independence Day reopening, which is something of a mixed blessing under current social circumstances.
“We have to limit the rink to 25 skaters at a time,” he explained. “We haven’t really met those marks very much yet, though. It hasn’t been too, too busy, but it’s definitely been steady with the bumper cars.”
Moles estimated that approximately 750 people have taken a spin so far in the bumper cars. “That’s a decent number. It’s a pretty good, happy medium for us — not overly crowded, but we’re still getting some good business.”
Weekday operating hours at the ice arena are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, rink hours for the public are noon until 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Admission for skating is $6 per person and $5 per person for the bumper cars. Admission to both skate and drive the bumper cars during a session costs $10 per person.
Due to COVID-19-related safety guidelines, all patrons are asked to wear masks within the ice arena. Also, as Moles mentioned, a maximum of 25 skaters will be allowed on the rink at one time and a maximum of 10 people driving bumper cars on the ice will be permitted at one time. A wall separates the skaters from the bumper car drivers on the ice.
Only one driver per bumper car is permitted, and drivers must be at least 6 years old and 48 inches tall.
The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena is located at 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston, near the Target store.
For more information, including all of the social distancing and health and safety guidelines in place or required at the ice arena, call 304-744-4423.