S.C. Rotary, Chamber conducting Backpack Buddy food drive

Through Friday, Oct. 18, the Rotary Club of South Charleston and the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce are collaborating to pack snacks, with the community’s help and generosity.
The Backpack Buddy Food Drive got underway on Oct. 7 and will continue through Friday at the dropoff locations listed below.
Requested are nonperishable, single-serve items for the Rotary Club of South Charleston’s Backpack Buddy Program. Each weekend during the school year, the Rotary Club provides meals and snacks to approximately 60 students at Richmond Elementary School for nourishment over the weekend. (Because of allergy concerns, no peanut or peanut butter products are requested.)
Food donations can be dropped off during regular business hours at the following locations in South Charleston:
• South Charleston Public Library, 312 4th Ave.
• Edward Jones, 540 Third Ave., Suite B
• South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, 311 D St.
• First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave.
• Moore & Biser Law Offices, 317 Fifth Ave.
• South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, 401 D St.
“This is the second year the Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce have done the food drive together,” South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Ream said last week. “The Rotary has been doing the Backpack Buddy program for probably four or five years with Richmond Elementary. It’s grown over the years; they started with 40 students and now it’s up to 60.
“We provide breakfasts, lunches and dinners and snacks for Saturday and Sunday for the students,” said Ream, who is also a member of the Rotary Club of South Charleston.
Rotary Club of South Charleston President Kathleen Walker proposed the Backpack Buddy food program as a civic initiative for the club.
“When I became involved in Rotary just as a member,” Walker said, “I was looking at ways to impact the community right around us.
“I had gone to Richmond Elementary, in fact, and went out there with Michael Kawash, another Rotary member, and met with their principal. When she explained the high needs there, I thought, ‘We’ve got to jump in here and do something.’
“I went back to Rotary and told everyone, ‘It’s just $250 a weekend. We can do this.’ We raised money from about 10 business and got it underwritten for the first year. We’ve also had the help of a benefactor for it, the BrickStreet Foundation,” Walker said.
“Staying connected to our community was important to me, as a member and especially now as the president of Rotary,” she said. “When you know you have a need in the community, you need to jump in and help. Amanda is just an amazing person. She’s also open to collaboration and any way the Chamber can work with the Rotary. She’s such an advocate for South Charleston, and she’s easy to work with on these things.
“Sustainability for children is critical. If the food scarcity issue is the first thing on their minds, children can’t focus on being a kid and learning in school. It’s something we need to be mindful of. Not everybody is as lucky as we are, and when you’re fortunate, it’s important to do things like this,” Walker said.
She added that those who want to make monetary donations to the program can do so at the locations above as well. She said checks can be made payable to the Rotary Club of South Charleston with a notation for “Backpack Buddy Food Program” on the check.
Walker said several South Charleston Rotary members have become certified in the Read Aloud program and read frequently to Richmond students. They also volunteer services at area middle schools, she said.