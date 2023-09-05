Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Plot Twist Books at 209 D St. in downtown South Charleston has launched an immersive bookstore vacation experience to give guests the opportunity to learn about the bookselling business firsthand.

West Virginia’s first-ever residential bookshop experience, The Bookshop Bungalow at Plot Twist Books offers visitors a private studio apartment attached to the store. The space features a queen-size bed and amenities such as a coffee maker, mini-fridge, seating area and writing desk. Laundry facilities are also onsite.

