Plot Twist Books at 209 D St. in downtown South Charleston has launched an immersive bookstore vacation experience to give guests the opportunity to learn about the bookselling business firsthand.
West Virginia’s first-ever residential bookshop experience, The Bookshop Bungalow at Plot Twist Books offers visitors a private studio apartment attached to the store. The space features a queen-size bed and amenities such as a coffee maker, mini-fridge, seating area and writing desk. Laundry facilities are also onsite.
The rental is designed for people who want to learn about the inner workings of running a bookshop, going “behind the shelves” at a true independent bookstore, said Plot Twist Books co-owner and Charleston author Matt Browning in a release.
“We hear from people frequently who say they someday dream of owning their own bookshop," Browning said, "and I was one of those people before opening Plot Twist."
Browning also hosts the popular “Bookstore Explorer” podcast, where he talks with booksellers about their shops.
“It is easy to romanticize, because there is a magic about bookshops, but it is also hard work. We want to give people an immersive experience to see what is really involved in owning a bookstore,” Browning said.
Guests are invited to learn from bookstore staff about the bookselling process as they explore the shop, while enjoying such perks as an employee discount, purchase credits and having their favorite book on display as an honorary staff pick, he added.
Browning was inspired by other bookstore Airbnb experiences, like a nonprofit shop in Scotland that allows guests to actually work in and manage the store during their visit.
“Making the trip to Scotland is on my bucket list," Browning said, "and when we couldn’t find anything exactly like it here in the U.S., we thought we would put our own spin on such an experience."
Several bookstore rental experiences are available throughout the United States, but Browning said he has yet to find one offering the same level of "behind-the-shelves" interaction as the Plot Twist Books venture.
“Of course, our guests won’t be working in the shop," he noted, "but we are offering a more informative and interactive experience than simply a place to sleep.
"Guests are free to be as engaged as they would like, whether shadowing or talking with employees about store processes or simply enjoying the shop and the city’s other offerings."
The Bookshop Bungalow is available to rent through Airbnb at a rate of $115 per night with a minimum two-night stay.
Guests staying seven or more nights enjoy a 10% discount on the rental fee, Browning said.
Bookings and more information about The Bookshop Bungalow and Plot Twist Books are available at PlotTwistBooks.com.