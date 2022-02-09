Weberwood Elementary School science teacher Tiffany Pace is the recipient of a 2022 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Established nearly 40 years ago, the PAEMST is the highest award kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science teachers can receive from the U.S. government. Pace was one of 117 teachers, mentors and organizations around the United States who received the award, which was announced on Feb. 8 by President Joe Biden.
“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals,” Biden said in a WhiteHouse.gov post. “The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness. The work that teachers and mentors do ensures that our nation’s children are able to unlock -- for themselves and all of us -- a world of possibilities.”
A Beckley native and resident of Fort Hill in Charleston, Pace has worked for Kanawha County Schools for approximately 10 years, the last three of them at Weberwood in South Charleston.
"During that time, my passion has definitely been science," Pace said.
She has contributed articles to the National Science Teachers Association and served as a writer and reviewer for the Science and Children Journal. "I also presented at two of their conferences," she added.
Pace teaches a third grade class at Weberwood this academic year. Their activities include regular, virtual lessons and interactions with a class at a school in Nicaragua. "We really enjoy partnering with them. Their students and our students have Zoom conferences, where we talk about STEM and science projects and how they work on a global level. They find out we're more alike than different and all have to work together, because we're all on the same planet."
Pace will receive $10,000 as part of her national award. She received the notification of her selection in an email message on Feb. 8.
"I had to read it twice, because I didn't believe it," she said. "The students knew I was a finalist; the process started two years ago, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 situation."
Pace and her fellow award recipients will be recognized in a virtual ceremony from the White House on Feb. 24.
"They're still planning on bringing us to Washington in the future. There's usually a program at the Kennedy Center," Pace said.
Annually, the award criteria alternates years between kindergarten through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade teachers.
Joni Jones, a mathematics teacher at Suncrest Elementary School in Morgantown, was the only other West Virginia educator to receive the distinction this year.
A panel of mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the PAEMST applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Teachers are chosen based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.