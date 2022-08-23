Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Regional Technical Park is planning to open its Science on a Sphere global display system for students, educators, and others this fall.

 W.Va. Regional Technology Park | Courtesy photo

The West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston recently completed a build-to-suit project for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Charleston offices of the U.S. National Weather Service in its campus’ Building 754 — and decided to add even more science to it.

During the planning process for the two-story endeavor, Regional Technology Park officials and designers included space for the Science on a Sphere educational project. The room-sized global display system projects planetary data onto a 6-foot-diameter sphere for Earth system science education purposes. Four projectors illuminate the hollow and lightweight carbon-fiber sphere, displaying animated images of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and land masses.

