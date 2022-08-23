The West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston recently completed a build-to-suit project for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Charleston offices of the U.S. National Weather Service in its campus’ Building 754 — and decided to add even more science to it.
During the planning process for the two-story endeavor, Regional Technology Park officials and designers included space for the Science on a Sphere educational project. The room-sized global display system projects planetary data onto a 6-foot-diameter sphere for Earth system science education purposes. Four projectors illuminate the hollow and lightweight carbon-fiber sphere, displaying animated images of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and land masses.
Alexander MacDonald, the former director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Earth System Research Laboratories in Boulder, Colorado, conceived the Science on a Sphere in 1995. The concept was patented to the NOAA in 2005, which it developed originally to examine environmental data through satellite views. NASA purchased five systems from NOAA for education and public outreach. Each system displays NASA and NOAA scientific data with approximately 1,500 views of Earth, planetary systems, and other animations.
The Regional Technology Park will work collaboratively with its Science on a Sphere education partner, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, to host middle and high school students on its South Charleston campus. The display will also be available to community groups, K-12 educators, and higher-education institutions.
“Science on a Sphere provides the Tech Park and education partner BridgeValley Community and Technical College with a tremendous opportunity to engage our community and youth in STEM-related education,” West Virginia Regional Technical Park Director of Communications and Park Programs Jordan Ferrell explained. “We intend for students and attendees to have a unique and interactive learning experience and also leave with a better understanding of the workforce training and career opportunities the Tech Park campus offers our region and state.”
The Regional Technology Park plans to open Science on a Sphere for tours this fall. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the sphere, with NWS and NOAA officials attending, is being scheduled for October, Ferrell added.
The West Virginia Department of Education, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, ZMM Architects and Engineers, Segra, BBL Carlton and Charles Ryan Associates are contributing to the development of the project.
More information about visiting the Science on a Sphere venue is available by contacting Jordan Ferrell at jordan.ferrell@wvrtp.com.
The West Virginia Regional Technology Park opened in 1949 as the Union Carbide Corporation Technology Center, becoming Union Carbide’s largest research and development center. An estimated 3,000 scientists and engineers worked on campus and developed more than 30,000 patented discoveries, valued at approximately $18 billion, according to the Tech Park website.
After Union Carbide merged with the Dow Chemical Company in 2001, other tenants were permitted to move to the campus. In 2010, Dow Chemical donated the 258-acre park to the state of West Virginia. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission owns the park, which is operated by the West Virginia Regional Technology Park Corporation.
The West Virginia Regional Technology Park is located at 1740 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston. Additional information regarding its programs and projects can be read online at www.wvtechpark.com.