'70s-themed fundraiser coming to the East End in April

PianOKE, with a strictly 1970s vibe and verve, will be the grooving soundtrack to a fundraiser bound for Charleston's East End in early April.
"The ‘70s -- Now, Those Were the Years" will feature the band PianOKE WV, led by Music Director Mark Scarpelli, as well as 1970s-era musical hits spun from the turntable by DJ Phil Chapman.
PianOKE is the combination of the piano trio cover band and karaoke. Guests choose a song from the hundreds of numbers available and the band plays them as the guests sing for the audience.
Founded last July, PianOKE WV is made up of Scarpelli on piano, Grant Jacobs on bass and guitar, Mike Fitzwater on drums and Sara Todd and Jacob Fleck as emcees.
“This will be a lot of fun," said fundraiser organizer Margo Friend. "When you think about the music of the ‘70s, there are so many great songs and records -- from Peter Frampton to the Village People. Remember the song everyone sang on 'The Gong Show' -- 'Feelings'? For those young people who missed it, 'The Gong Show' was an 'America’s Got Talent' spoof even before 'AGT' existed."
Jeff Haught will emcee the event, with appetizers prepared and served by AAA Catering. (Friend noted that Jell-O molds with strange things in them, a staple of 1970s social soirees, will not be served.)
Other scheduled activities include a '70s trivia contest, a '70s-apparel contest, a silent auction for premiums such as paddleboard and a paddleboard lessons.
The program will take place from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Christ Church United Church, located at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets.
Tickets for singles are $30 (or $25 before March 15). For couples, advance tickets are $45 through March 15 and then $50 afterward. Tickets can be ordered online at unitedwaycwv.org. Click the "donate" button and write "‘70s" in the donor’s notes section and then click "donate." Tickets will be held at the door or they can be picked up beforehand at the United Way of Central WV offices in Charleston. For additional ticket information, call Margo Friend at 304-340-3622.
Proceeds will help fund the annual Regional Teen Institute middle school prevention leadership camp slated for June 16 to June 19 at the Rippling Waters Campground north of Sissonville near the Jackson County line, approximately 20 miles from Charleston.
"We offer the camp free so all kids in grades sixth to eighth can attend," Friend said. "The Regional Teen Institute, or TI, is in its 23rd year."
The Adolescent Health Initiative at United Way of Central WV and other community organizations have coordinated TI for Kanawha, Boone, Clay and Putnam county middle school students.
The Regional Teen Institute follows a national framework aimed to help young people become leaders around prevention of alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, violence and other critical decisions they face each day. Youth who have previously attended a TI assist in planning the event and they serve as staff members during the camp, Friend explained.
"At TI, participants attend workshops addressing a variety of health-related topics and leadership. They are also involved in small discussion groups called family groups and participate in a number of recreational activities, such as swimming and basketball," Friend said.
Participation is limited to 70 students each year.
For more information regarding TI, the June camp and other activities and programs, go online to youthmakeadifference.com or the Regional Teen Institute page on Facebook.
"We are closely following any guidance regarding the coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Friend noted, "and if the event were to be cancelled, a notice will be placed on our Facebook page and on my work voicemail, 304-340-3622."