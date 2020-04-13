SAFD launches online video series on safety

To adapt to the social and business disruptions in everyday life created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Albans Fire Department has started an online resource avenue to help residents of the city remain safe, secure and informed.
"We have had to completely change the way we 'do business,' so to speak," SAFD Lt. and Fire Inspector Chris Collins said last week.
"In particular, our fire/life safety and community risk reduction efforts have had to be delivered from a completely different medium," he explained.
As such, at 6 p.m. Friday, April 10, the SAFD launched a series of Facebook live videos regarding the department's community risk reduction efforts.
"These videos will range from preventing fires and falls in the homes of elderly folks, to creating a home fire escape plan and incorporating smoke and CO2 alarms, to how to install smoke alarms and much more," said Collins.
The firefighter said the SAFD has undertaken the Facebook series to continue to stress the importance of public safety at all times.
"Since people are spending more time at home than ever, I believe we have to adjust and find ways to continue safety awareness," Collins said.
"We also are participating in a pilot program with 50 other departments across the country to develop a community risk assessment tool that operates and provides analytical data to help predict risk factors and focus our efforts on the programs proven to be 'most at risk,' he said.
Collins added that the SAFD is also working on interactive contests using email and technology, to engage the public and augment their safety campaigns.
For further information about the SAFD safety video series, contact Collins at safdffcollins@gmail.com or 304-382-6850 or visit the department's Facebook page under @saintalbanswvfire.