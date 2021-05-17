Former St. Albans residents and St. Albans High School graduates Nancy and Bob DeHart have donated $25,000 to support the Tornado-based Coal River Group and its ongoing and future river-related endeavors.
The couple are encouraging others to follow their lead and contribute financially to the CRG's "Vision for the Future" campaign.
"We challenge others who share our support of the group to match our gift with additional donations to ensure that the Coal River Group will continue to bring tourism and new opportunities to West Virginia," Bob DeHart said.
Bob DeHart graduated from SAHS in 1968, and Nancy DeHart is a member of the SAHS Class of 1970.
"We left the community of St. Albans years ago to follow our educational and career goals," Bob DeHart said, "but we have kept the community -- and especially the wonderfully versatile Coal rivers -- in our hearts and minds.
"We now live in a community near Blowing Rock, North Carolina, but we return to St. Albans regularly," he added. "The work that the nonprofit Coal River Group has done to restore and now to promote the Coal rivers as a tourist destination is simply awe-inspiring.
"We follow the Group, and we are proud of all that the Group's 600 volunteers have done to create a truly national example of restoration and repurposing for economic growth in the Coal River Watershed.
"The work of the Group deserves support, and our gift is an attempt to help eventually raise at least $150,000. Our $25,000 gift is dedicated to helping secure the viability and future of the Group for years to come," Bob DeHart said.
CRG founder and Chairman Bill Currey said the nonprofit has established a new organizational category to help with future major fund drives. Members of the recently identified Executive Advisory Committee will assist and advise the CRG on financial and management strategies for securing long-term support. Bob DeHart will join fellow SAHS alumnus Hank Barnette (Class of 1952) in the effort, Currey said, with other supporters to be named to the committee.
Barnette and his family members have been major supporters of the CRG for several years, Currey said, having donated their family farm near St. Albans to the Group. The CRG has repurposed the land into the 24-acre Barnette Conservation Preserve.
"The family also donated three acres of Lower Falls riverfront to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for the creation of the Barnette Landing, a new river launch," Currey said.
The Barnette family has also provided the CRG with funding to maintain and improve the properties.
"The nonprofit Coal River Group has many individual and corporate sponsors who have supported the Group's growth for many years. Together, the Executive Advisory Committee will reach out to seek additional individual and corporate members to assist the nonprofit," Currey added.
For more information or to donate to the CRG, contact Bill Currey at 304-419-4417 or Kris Radford at 304-549-1348 or send email to coalrivergroup@gmail.com.