St. Albans High School student Olivia Hindman is one of two West Virginia high school seniors selected for the 2021 U.S. Senate Youth Program.
Along with Emma Romano of Bridgeport, Hindman will represent West Virginia during the virtual Washington Week that will be held March 14 through March 17 in Washington, D.C.
Now in its 59th year and being held virtually for the first time this year, the U.S. Senate Youth Program Washington Week is an interactive educational and leadership forum where 104 students from around the United States will attend online meetings and briefings with President Joe Biden, U.S. senators, a Supreme Court justice, leaders of cabinet agencies, and members of the national media.
According to a release, Hindman serves as president of the senior class and National Honor Society president. She is a member of several organizations at SAHS, including Anchor Club, Beta Club, Interact Club, SA Solution, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Science Quiz Bowl.
Hindman is also an active member of YoungLife. Her community service includes weekly recycling, organizing canned food drives, writing letters to nursing homes, and several other projects. In summer 2020, she assisted at Crafts of the Coal in St. Albans.
Hindman maintains over a 4.5 GPA in honors level AP and college courses, and she is in the top 6% of her graduating class. She plans to attend Marshall University, major in education, and become an educator or follow in her aunt’s footsteps by becoming a lawyer.
Along with their student cohort, Hindman and Romano will each also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for their undergraduate study.
“Olivia and Emma are some of West Virginia’s brightest students, and I look forward to meeting them virtually as part of the Senate Youth Program,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in a release last week. “Both Olivia and Emma set a wonderful example for all of West Virginia through their commitment to their studies and dedication to serving their communities. Young leaders like Olivia and Emma are the future of West Virginia, and I am confident they will represent the Mountain State well.”
“Olivia and Emma are excellent representatives for West Virginia in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, and I’m thrilled to welcome them to Washington virtually this year. Both are talented students and exemplify terrific leadership skills and dedication to their communities. I look forward to the impact both Olivia and Emma will have on West Virginia in the future,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) added in the release.