Hospice of Southern West Virginia Inc. received an appreciable -- and appreciated -- donation recently from members of the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association.
Held Aug. 19 through Aug. 21 in Nicholas County, the 11th annual regatta raised $9,100 to support Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s terminally ill patients and their families.
“This partnership with the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association is critical in keeping our mission alive in Southern West Virginia when local health care is needed more than ever,” Hospice of Southern West Virginia Chief Executive Officer Janett Green said. “The tireless efforts by the sailing association began months in advance and it shows. Their event draws guests from across the East Coast and keeps families coming back year after year.”
The two-day regatta takes place every year at Summersville Lake’s Battle Run Beach, attracting sailors from across the United States to race their vessels on the waters. The 2022 regatta also included kayak races, live music, a silent auction, and carnival games for children as attractions.
Since its inception in 2011, the Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta has raised more than $80,000 for Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
California native and essentially lifelong mariner Bob Richards founded the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association in 2005, after relocating from the Golden State to the Mountain State (to Corliss, near Rainelle, in Greenbrier County) with his wife, Sandy.
Along with his passionate penchant for navigating open waters, Richards, the son of a shipwright, brought several of his sailing vessels with him from Northern California to Fayette County. Before long, he found himself in, well, uncharted waters (for him) in West Virginia.
"Sailing alone is both peaceful and serene," Richards explains on the SMSA website, "but, frankly, sharing with others both the art and joy of this sport is far better, and long ago surpassed my need to win regattas. When I first put my boat in the water at Summersville Lake and started away from the beach, it quickly became apparent to me that I was the only sailboat out on a warm, clear and breezy day. That same story played out weekend after weekend ... Where are all the boats? My answer came soon enough. There weren't any! Well, not boats with sails!"
To address that dearth he detected, Richards incorporated the SMSA as a nonprofit entity, became the group's harbor master, bought a few small boats, and started teaching free Basics of Sailing classes at the pond he installed on his property.
More than 600 people have taken the classes which are offered on weekends every month from May through September (if weather conditions comply).
"The majority of our membership is made up of past students," Richards said, "and our growth has come mainly from our students."
The nonprofit mini-navy consists of approximately 50 active members at present, their ports of call not only in West Virginia, but Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky as well.
"We really don't see or, for that matter, plan to be a big-name yacht club," Richards explained, "but, rather, remain a group of like-minded folks that enjoy being on the water powered only by the wind -- the idea of sharing the knowledge gained and by applying that knowledge to introduce the love of sailing to others."
"We have fun, collegial sailing events that are organized -- or semi-organized -- to get people to sail, basically," said former SMSA Commodore Bob Rodak of St. Albans. "Some of us, especially the retired people, go to Summersville a lot and have day sails pretty regularly. Some of the members around here will just get together and boat on the Kanawha.
"The bulk of my friends I met through sailing, I can easily say that. I spend a lot of my time engaged in sailing, and many close friendships have developed through sailing and the Association. It's a major part of my life. It gets me on the water with people; we have a shared interest that kindles friendships and relationships," Rodak said.
Through the efforts of current SMSA Commodore Thadd McClung's efforts, the group brought four sailboats to the Kanawha River for the revived Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in June.
"It was a tremendous success. We got 40 or 50 new members on our Facebook page from that experience. And since Regatta, we've seen an uptick in the river rafting guides who are joining us. We're seeing a marriage of the river rafters, kayakers and sailors now," McClung said.
The 2023 Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta is scheduled for Aug. 18 to Aug. 20 at Summersville Lake.
To dive and delve into more about the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association, including membership applications, visit its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/smsawv, or surf to the official website, smsawv.org. More information regarding the regatta is posted on the website as well.
Per the SMSA website, annual membership dues cost $60 for a family (up to four), $50 for individuals, $25 for students and $10 for youths (up to age 18). Military discounts are available.
Headquartered in Beckley, Hospice of Southern West Virginia provides palliative care and other services in patients’ homes, at long-term facilities, personal care homes or at the Doug and Lucy Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
More information about the agency and its services can be found at hospiceofsouthernwv.org.