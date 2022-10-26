Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hospice of Southern West Virginia Inc. received an appreciable -- and appreciated -- donation recently from members of the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association.

Held Aug. 19 through Aug. 21 in Nicholas County, the 11th annual regatta raised $9,100 to support Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s terminally ill patients and their families.

