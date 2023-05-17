St. Albans officials have announced the demolition of the former St. Albans Junior High School structure is expected to get underway on May 30.
A news conference will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at the site on Kanawha Terrace to provide further details on the demolition.
The final stages of the project will begin with the necessary abatement by Astar Abatement of Charleston. The abatement process is expected to take two to three weeks, according to officials. A representative from Astar said safety and efficiency will be of utmost importance throughout the project.
Once complete, Rodney Loftis & Son Contracting of Charleston will start moving in equipment to begin the tear-down process.
The entire demolition process is expected to take at least two months, barring any unforeseen delays.
“This is a truly historic moment for St. Albans,” Mayor Scott James said. “As promised during my campaign, we are taking bold steps to revitalize our community, and demolishing the former St. Albans Junior High Building is a major milestone in that effort. I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this project, and I’m thrilled that we are moving forward to create a brighter future for our city.”
For more information, contact the City of St. Albans Mayor’s Office at 304-722-3391 or the St. Albans Building and Zoning Department at 304-727-2962.