sajhs
Demolition of the vacant former St. Albans Junior High School structure on Kanawha Terrace in the city is scheduled to start on May 30.

 Courtesy photo

St. Albans officials have announced the demolition of the former St. Albans Junior High School structure is expected to get underway on May 30.

A news conference will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at the site on Kanawha Terrace to provide further details on the demolition.

