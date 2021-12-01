The following Christmas-related civic activities are among those scheduled throughout the Metro circulation area:
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
• St. Albans Festival of Lights
Drive-thru visits of the St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park are available nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 26 (excluding Dec. 24 and 25).
FRIDAY, DEC. 3:
• South Charleston Tree Lighting
The City of South Charleston will have a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at the South Charleston Mound.
• Sissonville Music Program
The Sissonville Community Christmas Music Program will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sissonville Community Center located at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 6823 Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.
Scheduled to sing are the Sissonville High School Touch of Class show choir, the Sissonville Middle School Red Hawk Chorus, the Marantha Baptist Church Choir and the Sissonville Community Christmas Choir.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Dr. Tim Holtsclaw at 304-984-9514 or TimHoltsclaw@MaranathaWV.com.
• Montgomery Christmas Parade
The City of Montgomery's "Songs of the Season"-themed Christmas parade will begin at 7 p.m., with lineup starting at 6:15 p.m. at the Montgomery Fire Department.
Popcorn and hot chocolate will be served at the city's community center before the parade steps off.
For more information, contact Angela Tackett at atackett@montgomerywv.gov or Montgomery City Hall.
• Dunbar Christmas Parade
The City of Dunbar's 2021 Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m., with parade lineup getting underway at 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Kroger Plaza.
The parade route will be 10th Street to Dunbar Avenue, Dunbar Avenue to 16th Street, 16th Street to Myers Avenue and Myers Avenue to 12th Street.
Following the parade, a tree-lighting ceremony will take place, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Jesse at 304-766-0223.
• womanSong Concert
The womanSong group will present a holiday concert, "Comfort & Joy," at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. in Charleston.
Tickets will be $10 at the door.
• Holiday Model Train Open Houses
The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association will host its 2021 Christmas Model Train Open House at Coonskin Park in Charleston.
Open House hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
Daily admission is free. Adults are required to wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated.
For more information about the open houses and the KVRA, visit www.kvrailroad.org.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4:
• Cross Lanes Santa Breakfast
A breakfast with Santa is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church, 5012 Pebble Drive in Cross Lanes.
Donations only for the breakfast are requested to purchase toys for Cross Lanes community services.
Bring cameras to capture the memories and enjoy food and fellowship.
To get to the church, turn left off Big Tyler Road onto Rocky Fork at the light and take the first right up the hill.
• Clendenin Meter Decorating
The Town of Clendenin and the Clendenin Homecoming Festival will offer citizens chances to decorate parking meters for the holidays, beginning at 10 a.m.
Clendenin Homecoming Festival representatives will provide cocoa, coffee and cookies, with a festive backdrop of Christmas music during the event.
To request a meter to decorate and the rules and suggestions involved, contact Midge Forwood at 304-206-5130.
• Clendenin Santa Breakfast
Momma Payne's Diner, located at 14 Main St. in Clendenin, will host its fourth annual Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m.
Santa will be available for photos, and the breakfast menu will include pancakes, bacon and juice for $5 a plate.
• Nitro Christmas Parade
The City of Nitro's Christmas parade is scheduled to begin at noon. The parade route will be from Pickens Road to 19th Street on First Avenue.
The parade will include the Nitro High and Andrew Jackson Middle school marching bands, local floats, holiday characters and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The co-grand marshals of this year’s parade are Dr. Sheri Young of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Nitro High School girls basketball team, winners of the 2021 state girls AAA championship.
Following the parade, from 1 to 2 p.m., children will be able to stop by Nitro’s Living Memorial Park and pick some reindeer food as the Winterfest Queens provide cookies and hot chocolate.
“Many people loved Nitro’s previous Christmas parades, so we hope even more people will attend this year’s parade,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “We are excited about adding the event in the Living Memorial Park after the parade.”
Anyone wishing to walk the parade route with their pet is welcome to do so and for the best dressed pet in holiday garb, the city is providing prizes of $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.
To sign up to participate in the parade, call the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815.
• South Charleston Christmas Parade
The City of South Charleston's Christmas Parade is scheduled for noon until 1 p.m.
Free hot chocolate will be served prior to the parade on Fourth Avenue.
• East Bank Christmas Parade
The Town of East Bank's 2021 Christmas parade will get underway at 1 p.m.
Participants are requested to line up between 12:15 and 12:40 p.m. by the East Bank Bus Garage.
To take part or learn more, contact East Bank Town Hall.
• St. Albans Christmas Parade
The City of St. Albans' Christmas parade is slated for 4 p.m. along Sixth Avenue.
Parade organizer Patty Swango said parade participants need not be St. Albans residents to join in the parade route. For more information, contact Swango at paradeladySA@gmail.com or 304-549-4100.
A tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. A free showing of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" will start at 7 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. A Christmas boat parade is also scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30. There will be lots of other events going on as well on Old Main Plaza. The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6:00
• Sissonville Christmas Parade
The 2021 Sissonville Christmas Parade will line up beginning at 5 p.m. at Sissonville Middle School. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at SMS and will continue north along Sissonville Drive. (In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be postponed until Saturday, Dec. 11, at the same hours.)
To register to participate in the parade, call Tom Miller at 304-590-3684 or email tomfirerescue@msn.com.
• Dunbar Live Nativity
Dunbar First Church of God will have a live Nativity from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1234 Payne Ave. in Dunbar.
Santa's Workshop will also be on site during the free event, which will include photo ops, cookies, hot cocoa, treat bags, Mrs. Claus and elves.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5:
UC Holiday Gala:
The University of Charleston’s annual Holiday Gala will get underway at 3 p.m. in the UC Ballroom, located on the third floor of the Geary Student Union.
The free concert will feature the University of Charleston Concert Choir and University Singers. Audience members will be invited to sing along to traditional carols during the performance.
Audience members are requested to wear masks for the concert.
• 'Ornaments of Joy' Christmas Concert
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will perform the Ione Guthrie Christmas event, "Ornaments of Joy," at 3 p.m. at the Charleston Baptist Temple, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston.
Sponsored by Huntington Bank, the concert will include a guest performance by the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus and accompaniment by the George Washington High School band and Allianz Music Ensemble.
Tickets are $12 if purchased before the concert or $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (60 and over) are $10, and tickets for children 12 and under are $5 each. All proceeds from the concert will support the ACC. Tickets can be purchased at www.wvacc.org or the ACC's Facebook page.
Masks must be worn by all in attendance.
(Other upcoming, holiday-related events will be published in next week's Metro edition.)