Santa Claus is coming to -- Camp Virgil Tate

Camp Virgil Tate, in conjunction with the Kanawha County West Virginia University Extension Service, will host the seventh annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14.
A pancake breakfast will be served at the camp, beginning at 9 a.m. Photographs with Santa and pony rides will be available for $5 each. The event will include holiday performances and holiday-themed children’s activities and crafts, through noon.
This year's breakfast will also include the inaugural cookie contest for a chance to win a prize. There will also be a cake walk sponsored by the Kanawha County 4-H Leaders Association.
The schedule of events is as follows:
• 9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast begins
• 9:15 a.m.: Santa arrives
• 9:30 a.m.: Children's crafts begin. Crafts include gingerbread houses, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments and Holiday Slime.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Cake walk
• 11 a.m.: Cookie contest drop-off
• Noon: Announcement of the cookie contest winner.
No advance ticket purchases are necessary. Cash will be accepted on the day of the event. All funds raised at the event will support the operation of Camp Virgil Tate and other local 4-H programs.
Camp Virgil Tate is located at 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston, between Cross Lanes and Sissonville.
Other holiday-related activities and Santa appearances include:
• Dunbar Parade/Tree Lighting, Dec. 6
The City of Dunbar's 22nd annual night Christmas parade will line up at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, on the Dunbar Shopping Plaza parking lot.
The parade, with Sen. Glenn Jeffries (D-Putnam) serving as grand marshal, will start at 7 p.m. The route the parade will follow is north on 10th Street, east on Dunbar Avenue, south on 16th Street and west on Myers Avenue until the parade reaches Dunbar City Hall at 12th Street.
After the parade, hot chocolate will be served, with Santa on site, at Dunbar City Hall during the city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The lighting will begin at approximately 7:45 p.m. when Santa arrives at City Hall. The ceremony will consist of statements by Dunbar Mayor Bill Cunningham, a Christmas prayer by Councilman Greg Hudson, carolers from area churches and the lighting of the tree. Pictures can be taken with Santa Claus.
For more information, contact Jo Ann Cornell or Bub Jones at 304-766-0223.
• Dunbar UMC Breakfast with Santa & Friends, Dec. 7
The Dunbar United Methodist Church, assisted by the South Charleston High School JROTC, will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Friends from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until noon at the church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar.
Santa Claus will be there, accompanied by the WQBE Rabbit, Yeagie Bear, Deputy Dawg, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, the Thomas Hospital Bear and the Grinch.
The breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, regular and sugar-free syrup, coffee, juice, chocolate and white milk, and water. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children between the ages of 4 and 12. Children under 4 can eat free.
Nuts will be sold during the event, which will also feature a “Good as New” sale.
All proceeds from the breakfast will be divided equally among three food projects sponsored and/or supported by the church.
• South Charleston Parade/Santafest, Dec. 7
The South Charleston Christmas Parade will begin at noon Saturday, Dec. 7, on D Street in South Charleston. It will include Christmas floats, characters, marching bands, carolers, a horse-drawn carriage, candy, hot chocolate and, indeed, Santa Claus.
After the parade, Santafest will take place on Fourth Avenue between C and D streets and in the South Charleston Public Library. Santafest will include horse-drawn carriage rides, fire trucks, police cars, games, inflatables, refreshments, photos with Santa and more activities.
• St. Albans Christmas Parade, Dec. 7
The City of St. Albans and The Friends of Christmas in St. Albans will host the city's annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Lineup will get underway at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis Church. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and proceed from the church on Sixth Avenue to Third Street to Olde Main Street and conclude at the St. Albans Loop.
Since the parade date coincides with Pearl Harbor Day, the parade activities will include a salute to military veterans.
Also, St. Albans' 27th annual Christmas Historical Homes Tour is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, offering guided or self-guided tours of notable homes and buildings throughout the city. All of the properties will feature Christmas decorations and offer refreshments.
Tickets will be $10 for adults; children and students can participate free. Tickets can be purchased at the St. Albans Historical Society building, 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans, on Dec. 14, also starting at 5 p.m.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also attend a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 63 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Additionally, the 31st annual St. Albans Festival of Lights will start on Nov. 29 at St. Albans City Park. The festival will be open from 6 until 9 p.m. each evening through Dec. 26 (excluding Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25). Admission is free to the festival, although monetary and nonperishable food donations are welcome.
Santa Claus will be at the festival for photos for $5 each.
• Charleston Christmas Parade, Dec. 12
The City of Charleston and Charleston Town Center will cohost the Charleston Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 12, beginning at 7 p.m.
The parade lineup will commence at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard between Clendenin and Capitol streets.
• Nitro Christmas Parade, Dec. 14
The City of Nitro's 2019 Christmas Parade will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The parade route will be along First Avenue from Pickens Road to 21st Street.
Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Living Memorial Park from 2 to 4 p.m., available for free photographs.
• St. Albans Christmas Marketplace, Dec. 14
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, the St. Albans Farmers Market will sponsor a Christmas Marketplace, showcasing a variety of holiday gift items. The Marketplace will be held at First Christian Church of St. Albans, 2121 Kanawha Terrace, which is located across the street from St. Albans High School.