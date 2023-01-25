The St. Albans Police Department gave community members an arresting, inside view of its spacious, newly built and equipped headquarters at 613 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Under construction for 14 months, the new St. Albans Police headquarters provides more space, technology, equipment, safety, and more for the police force.
"We are excited to open our doors to the community and show them our new facility," St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert said last week. "The new headquarters will allow us to better serve and protect our community, and we are proud to now have some of the best law enforcement resources in the state of West Virginia, right here in St. Albans."
Gilbert said the department had far outgrown the previous headquarters on Sixth Avenue in downtown St. Albans.
"I've worked here for 28 years, and, for all 28 of them, we've worked in basically a 1,000-square-foot facility," he said. "My understanding is that when they first opened, they had roughly 16 police officers. Now we're staffed for 26 officers and four civilian employees. We outgrew that building years ago."
Gilbert said his predecessor as police chief, Joey Crawford, had appealed to St. Albans City Council three times at budget meetings to request a new building for the department.
"Mayor Scott James and City Council located the old Chase Bank on MacCorkle Avenue. They worked closely with Doug Skaff Sr. and Doug Skaff Jr., who owned the building, and they worked up a deal with the city to move the police department there. We went from roughly 1,000 square feet to a little over 16,000 square feet," Gilbert said.
He mentioned several of the other advantageous additions of the new headquarters.
"In the old building, every officer worked on the same four computers in a conference room, in the same four chairs, 24 hours a day. We now have four shift offices. A lot of the funding for that came from private and public donors and with state and federal drug seizure money. Now each officer has his own desktop computer, chair and desk space. We'll be able to preserve the furniture for a lot longer period of time, too.
"One of the nicer additions now is that we have a training room," he added. "All of our police officers have to have a certain amount of hours of training per year. With this training room, we'll be able to host training and hold up to 45 students at a time. We'll be able to save on our training budget."
The new building also has additional security features, such as gated fencing, for the transport of prisoners. "We had one holding cell," the chief said, "but now we'll be able to house more people through the processing process. And we can take people outside without fear of them escaping on us and having to track them back down."
Live-scan fingerprinting equipment is also a new, modern feature in the headquarters. "We're probably one of the last departments in the valley to to still do ink fingerprinting. With ink, fingerprints would be mailed out and delivered through the mail to the FBI Center. Approximately two weeks later, we'd get the results back. If the suspect lied to us about who they were, we'd be two weeks behind in tracking them down. Now we'll get instant results from the FBI telling us this individual isn't being truthful, and there won't be an incident where we'll have to go back to look for them."
A pair of interview rooms grace the new headquarters now, Gilbert noted. "One is a typical interview/interrogation room for a suspect in a crime. The other is a soft interview room. Ashley Furniture worked with us on the furnishings. The soft interview room actually has a loveseat, two living room chairs and a coffee table. This way, a victim of a violent crime won't have to give a statement in a dark, dreary room. It feels almost like a living room, so they won't feel like they're someone who's done something wrong."
A mat room will be used for training officers in personal protection and self-defense techniques. "Certified instructors will be able to teach officers how to safely take someone into custody or things of that nature," Gilbert explained.
"Also, our guys tend to work out to stay in shape for this job. We were allowed to work out at the high school's gym, but that often created some issues, going in in uniform and having to store equipment there. With the state and federal drug seizure money, we now have a gym here. Officers have 24-hour access. That's a pretty important addition to the building."
Gilbert also lauded the benefits of having the headquarters situated on MacCorkle Avenue now. "The big thing is the location. When we had to go out on Route 60 for calls, the officers would have to go up Sixth Avenue at speeds people didn't agree with. Depending on the proximity of the call, it wasn't conducive for us to get out on Route 60, but now we have access to every part of the city. As far as safety goes, its going to help us out a lot.
"We're also more visible out here on Route 60. If you're not from St. Albans and looking for the police department, it'll be easier to find us."
The chief said the new facility's conference room can also double as a centralized "command center" for city officials in crisis situations. "The conference room is phenomenal. Every department head in the city will have access to it, should we have a major incident here," Gilbert said.
Along with the St. Albans Police Department, the St. Albans Municipal Court will also be relocating to the new facility. The courtroom will be renamed in honor of late City Councilman Desper Lemon.
"We're excited about our new police station. It will be among the nicest and most up-to-date police stations in West Virginia," St. Albans Mayor Scott James said.
For more information regarding the new police headquarters, contact the St. Albans Police Department at 304-727-2251.