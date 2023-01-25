Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Public tours were offered during an open house at the new St. Albans Police Department headquarters at 613 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. Photo courtesy St. Albans Police Department/City of St. Albans

The St. Albans Police Department gave community members an arresting, inside view of its spacious, newly built and equipped headquarters at 613 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Under construction for 14 months, the new St. Albans Police headquarters provides more space, technology, equipment, safety, and more for the police force.

