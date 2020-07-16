Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 95F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.