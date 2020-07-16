For improved safety, security, and efficiency, the South Charleston Fire Department has begun using HAAS Alert systems and devices recently that alert motorists that the SCFD is coming their way in an emergency response situation.
The system alerts drivers that SCFD vehicles are approaching them or are nearby at the scene of a response call, enabling the motorists to slow down, move to the side of the road to let the emergency vehicles pass, or avoid the scene entirely.
Earlier this year, the SCFD signed a five-year contract with HAAS to acquire the alert system, which works with the navigation app Waze. The HAAS Alert devices cost approximately $400 each.
Two SCFD trucks are currently using the system, with plans to install them in all of the department's emergency response vehicles. Additional new units arrived this week for installation.
The SCFD is the first fire department in West Virginia to use the HAAS Alert system, South Charleston Fire Department Chief Virgil White said.
"We received some information from them, started looking into it, and saw the benefits of what it could do," White said. "In this day and time, with increased traffic and people not paying attention -- texting or whatever, it's good to have an extra tool to alert somebody that something's going on."
A recent Waze report stated that 435 drivers were alerted by the app in South Charleston in June.
"I'm pleased with the results; they're letting us know that drivers are being alerted. It's a pretty good new technology that will hopefully prevent accidents and mishaps. And it gives the drivers -- and us -- peace of mind," White said.
HAAS Alert also works with police, EMS, transportation departments and towing and construction companies to equip vehicles with the collision prevention system.
According to 2016 FBI data, crashes involving motor vehicles were the top cause of accidental officer deaths in the line of duty. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported that 49 vehicle-related officer deaths occurred in 2018, more than 30% of officer fatalities for that year.
Also in 2018, HAAS Alert entered a $1.1 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate to build the responder-to-responder and responder-to-vehicle systems.
HAAS CEO and founder Cory Hohs said the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud system is standard equipment on 90% of new fire trucks.
“As soon as [an emergency vehicle driver] activates their emergency lights, it begins to broadcast that there’s an emergency vehicle approaching, or that one is coming up to an intersection, or that an emergency vehicle is on the scene,” Hohs explained in an April StateTech magazine article.
The alerts go to drivers of other emergency vehicles who may also be heading to the scene and to drivers of connected cars. The system gives drivers approximately 20 seconds of warning.
Hohs said in the article it requires about 20 minutes to install HAAS Alert in a vehicle. First responders can tailor their system unit so that it sends alerts only when they employ specific light and siren patterns.
As of April, more than 100 million driver alerts had been processed through the Waze platform, Hohs added.