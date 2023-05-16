Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Board of Education has announced sponsorship of its summer food service program for 2023.

Free breakfasts and lunches are open to all children ages 2 to 18 who would like to participate. Meals will be available June 6 through Aug. 11, with individual sites having varying dates. Adult meals may be available, but payment must be made at the time of meal consumption. Breakfast is $3.25 and lunch is $4.35 for adults.

