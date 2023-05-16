The Kanawha County Board of Education has announced sponsorship of its summer food service program for 2023.
Free breakfasts and lunches are open to all children ages 2 to 18 who would like to participate. Meals will be available June 6 through Aug. 11, with individual sites having varying dates. Adult meals may be available, but payment must be made at the time of meal consumption. Breakfast is $3.25 and lunch is $4.35 for adults.
Note that all sites will be closed June 20 and July 4.
The 2023 Summer Food Service Program will follow all regulations, including serving meals on site at the listed locations. USDA requires that meals will be distributed on site only. Students are welcome to consume and enjoy a meal during the times posted at each location. Meals may not be taken off site nor will be provided to parents for home consumption.
Any changes to times/locations will be made on the KCS webpage dedicated to summer meals, kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/news/latest_news/2023_summer_feeding_information.
Meals will be served at the following sites:
• Central Elementary, 900 Helene St., St. Albans
June 6-Aug. 11:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Elk Elementary, 3320 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
June 6-Aug. 11:
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon
• Flinn Elementary, 2006 McClure Parkway, Charleston
June 6-Aug. 11:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center, 261 Staunton Ave., Charleston
June 6-Aug. 11:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Overbrook Elementary, 218 Oakwood Road, Charleston
June 6-Aug. 11:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• William C. Raglin Head Start Center, 142 Marshall Ave., Dunbar
June 12-June 30:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Alban Elementary, 2030 Harrison Ave., St. Albans
June 12-June 30/July 3-July 21:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Bridgeview Elementary, 5100 Ohio St., South Charleston
June 12-June 30:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, 100 Florida St., Charleston
June 12-June 30/July 3-July 21:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Midland Trail Elementary, 200 Ferry St., Diamond
June 12-June 30:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Pinch Elementary, 300 South Pinch Road, Elkview
June 12-June 30:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Point Harmony Elementary, 5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes
June 12-June 30:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Weberwood Elementary, 732 Gordon Road, South Charleston
June 12-June 30:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• West Sattes Community Center/Energy Express, 234 Lee Ave., Nitro
June 19-July 26:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Sharon Dawes Elementary/Energy Express, 5118 Cabin Creek Road, Miami
June 19-July 26:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Carver Career and Technical Center, 4799 Midland Drive, Charleston
June 12-June 30:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Dunbar Middle School, 325 27th St., Dunbar
June 12-June 16:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Capital High School, 1500 Greenbrier St., Charleston
June 12-June 30:
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
July 5, 6, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 (Monday-Thursday only):
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro
June 12-June 30/July 3-July 27:
Monday-Thursday only
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle
June 12-June 30/July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20/July 26-Aug. 11:
Monday- Thursday only
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Piedmont Elementary, 203 Bradford St., Charleston
July 10-Aug. 11:
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 11-11:45 a.m.
In accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
To file a complaint alleging discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, DC, 20250-9410, or call, toll free, 866-632-9992 (Voice). Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay at 800-877-8339 or 800-845-6136 (Spanish). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.