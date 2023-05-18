Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Donovan Spencer, a 2015 South Charleston High School honor graduate and current Marshall University medical student, has achieved estimable distinction recently, being one of eight students from around the nation selected as Harvard University ophthalmology research scholars this spring and summer.

Originally from Atlanta, Spencer grew up in Dunbar with his mother, Deborah, and his twin brother, Devon. He graduated with honors in the top 10 percent of his SCHS class, earning an International Baccalaureate diploma. He also served as class president and Student Council president during his senior year.

