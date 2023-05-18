Donovan Spencer, a 2015 South Charleston High School honor graduate and current Marshall University medical student, has achieved estimable distinction recently, being one of eight students from around the nation selected as Harvard University ophthalmology research scholars this spring and summer.
Originally from Atlanta, Spencer grew up in Dunbar with his mother, Deborah, and his twin brother, Devon. He graduated with honors in the top 10 percent of his SCHS class, earning an International Baccalaureate diploma. He also served as class president and Student Council president during his senior year.
While at SCHS, he earned a Horatio Alger Scholarship, which enabled him to travel to Washington, D.C., where he got an early inspiration for his medical career path.
"While I was in D.C., I met the first Black physician I had ever seen in my life," Spencer said. "Prior to that, I always knew I wanted to do something, in whatever my career was, to help somebody else, whether in community service or providing people with resources they need. My mom was always good about having my brother and me active in community service, in church or other community-based programs.
"Meeting a Black physician opened my world to what possibilities there might be for me as an African American from West Virginia. I started to learn about medical school -- what it entails, how diverse it is, how to get into medical school. When I was a junior going into my senior year at South Charleston High, I started applying for schools and had medicine in mind at that point."
Through a QuestBridge scholarship, Spencer was accepted at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. "That's where I did my undergrad," he said, "and where I went full force into medicine."
He was ascribed to a surgical clinic through Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. "That got my foot in the door, helping patients and seeing what a doctor's life is like on a day-to-day basis," the 26-year-old said.
Along with his studies there, he devoted time to community service. "I helped start a food kitchen while I was there. We served people the the community who were food insecure and some of the students on campus who weren't on a food plan."
After graduating with a Global Health degree from USC in 2019, Spencer moved to Atlanta to live with his father. He worked in the Emergency Medicine Department at Emory University and then Eye Consultants of Atlanta, where he decided to make ophthalmology his specialized field of study.
Spencer took his Medical College Admission Test in the summer of 2021. "I applied to 10 or so schools, in West Virginia, Atlanta and Los Angeles," he said. Through the Health Sciences and Technology Academy program he had been involved with at SCHS, he learned that he could still receive tuition assistance if he studied in West Virginia. He also knew he had his family as a support system here, so he chose the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington.
"I have had the pleasure of working with Donovan during his first year as a medical student and as he participates in the Marshall University School of Medicine Student National Medical Association chapter serving as the Community Service Representative," Marshall Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Shelvy Campbell-Monroe said via an email last week.
"Upon first meeting Donovan, I immediately observed a poised, accomplished young man. My observation continued to be true as I found Donovan to be a good student, pleasant, open and honest, exhibiting great interpersonal and organizational skills.
"Donovan displayed his exceptional leadership skills as the SNMA Community Service Representative and as one of the new co-chairs of the Marshall University School of Medicine Multicultural Advisory Council. I was particularly impressed by Donovan's ability to be consistently creative yet always appropriate and timely.
"There continues to be an absence of Black men in medicine," Campbell-Monroe added. "Addressing this issue requires a concerted and holistic effort that includes learning from the current generation of medical students such as Donovan, who serves as a medical student mentor for the Premedical Mentoring Advising Program."
Campbell-Monroe explained that PMAP is a program that was created to help prepare undergraduate Marshall underrepresented students to be competitive applicants to medical school.
"Donovan has a servient heart and has tremendous potential as a current medical student and future physician," she said. "We are proud that Donovan chose Marshall University School of Medicine to pursue his medical degree."
MU School of Medicine staff members sent an email to minority students, telling them about the Harvard Ophthalmology Research Scholar opportunity. "I researched the program and was extremely interested," Spencer said. "So, I'm headed out to Boston in a couple of weeks. Basically, I'll be at Mass Eye and Ear, which is part of Mass General Hospital, where I will intern for about eight weeks, working side by side with them, shadowing and conducting research. It's geared to foster a mentorship between the clinicians and researchers I work with and me. When I apply for residency in my fourth year of medical school, I'll have their guidance and, hopefully, their recommendations. I'm really excited about it. I was the only acceptee from West Virginia, so I'm really looking forward to representing my state in the great city of Boston."
After focusing on diabetic retinopathy during his upcoming summer stint at Mass General, Spencer will begin his second year of medical school at Marshall later this year. He said he has considered practicing in West Virginia after attaining his medical degree. "I've thought about it. With the majority of my family being here and having planted my roots in West Virginia, growing up here and knowing the people and the land, it's an option. And seeing where West Virginia could improve health-wise, it'd be an honor to a play a role in that, providing care for disadvantaged communities. That's something I'm definitely interested in."