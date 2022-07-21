Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the South Charleston High School Class of 1971's 50th-Year Reunion was canceled in 2021.
Organizers have announced that a 50th-Year-Plus-1 Reunion for the class will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, at Little Creek Country Club, 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston.
The restored reunion will begin with an informal get-together on Friday evening and feature a buffet dinner on Saturday night. City Heat will provide music on Saturday.
The cost for the weekend activities is $100 per person.
For those interested, a golf outing at the Little Creek Country Club golf course will be held during the day on Friday at an additional cost.
A block of rooms has been secured at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 400 Second Ave. in South Charleston. Reservations must be made no later than Sept. 21 to receive the discounted rate of $119.
Reunion spokesperson Jackie Sydnor said letters regarding the event have been mailed to classmates whose addresses were available. For those who have not been contacted and those who may have contact information for fellow classmates, the SCHS Class of '71 has a page on Facebook, "schsclassof1971," where that information can be provided to and shared with reunion organizers.