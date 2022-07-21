Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the South Charleston High School Class of 1971's 50th-Year Reunion was canceled in 2021.

Organizers have announced that a 50th-Year-Plus-1 Reunion for the class will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, at Little Creek Country Club, 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston.

