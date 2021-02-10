A new Little Free Pantry has opened for community service and support on the corner of Second Avenue and C Street at South Charleston Middle School.
The Little Free Pantry is an SCMS student-driven initiative to assist community members by providing access to basic-need items.
SCMS art teacher Jenna Hill helped spearhead the Pantry installation project. “Did you know one of six Americans may go hungry as the pandemic persists?” Hill said. “’Going hungry’ means skipping a meal or going without because you don’t have food.”
Designed to address the problem, the Little Free Pantry will be stocked with items such as canned food, toilet paper, shampoo, and toothpaste.
Along with a number of SCMS seventh grade students and school custodians, Hill installed the new pantry for easy community access outside the school.
The project began with art students studying the Little Free Pantry movement and then designing their own pantries. The students created fliers to help spread the word about the pantry to encourage people to visit it if they have a need and to donate to it if they can.
A spot has been designated in the school to store donations and pull from them as the pantry requires replenishing. Different sets of students will be assigned weekly to check the pantry and sanitize the pantry’s latch, door, and contents for COVID-19 concerns and protection.
SCMS has also partnered with the Woman’s Club of South Charleston, whose members will assist in stocking the pantry.
A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch the pantry was scheduled for Feb. 2 but canceled due to inclement weather and temperatures last week. South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Ream said the ribbon-cutting program has been rescheduled for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.