Donations have provided body armor for the South Charleston Police Department’s K9 officers Sid (shown here) and Phine.

 SCPD | Courtesy photo

The South Charleston Police Department announced on its Facebook page on March 1 that its K9 law enforcement officers, Sid and Phine, have received bullet- and stab-protective vests through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vests were sponsored through a fundraiser hosted by the Alaska K9 Center in North Pole, Alaska. Each vest is embroidered with the sentiment/slogan “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center.”

