The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will present the following programs and book club meetings in conjunction with its Adult Summer Reading Program:
• Cryptid Coloring Club, 4 p.m., Friday, June 2
The Cryptid Coloring Club combines the relaxation of adult coloring with the fun of those mysterious creatures, cryptids.
• Whimsical Watercolors Workshop with Jo Anne Jacobs, 5 p.m., Friday, June 9
All supplies will be provided for this watercolors workshop. Registration is required; call 304-744-6561 to sign up. Spaces are limited.
• SCPL's 'Reel Opposites' Live, 5 p.m., Monday, June 12
Ever wonder what it's like to be in the "Reel Opposites" recording booth? Join Tobey, Josh and Aaron of the South Charleston Public Library's "Reel Opposites" podcast for a screening of the 2002 film, "The Mothman Prophecies," followed by a lively discussion about the motion picture.
• In the Shadow of Big Red Eye, 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 21
Join producer, lead investigator and New Jersey native Mike Familant as he shares his experiences researching and tracking down the truth about North America's most iconic cryptid, Bigfoot.
• Weird and Wonderful String Art, 5 p.m., Monday, July 3
Make your own weird and wonderful West Virginia string art, featuring Mothman. All of the supplies will be provided. Registration is required; call 304-744-6561.
• STARLAB, 5 p.m., Friday, July 14
This will be an adults-only presentation in STARLAB, the mobile planetarium visiting the South Charleston Public Library in July. Registration is required; call 304-755-6561 to reserve a spot.
• Blenko Glass Company: Conversations with Fire, 6 p.m., Monday, July 17
Join Blenko Glass glassblower Alex Burdette and Director of Customer Experience Odana Chaney for an exploration of Blenko Glass' past, present and future and find out more about the Milton glass factory.
BOOK CLUB MEETINGS:
• Welcome Meeting, 6 p.m., Monday, June 5
Patrons will be reading Donald Ray Pollock's novel, "The Devil All the Time," and "Eyes Glowing at the Edge of the Woods," an anthology of poetry and fiction from West Virginia. Copies of the books will be available at the welcome meeting; copies are limited and can be reserved by calling 304-744-6561. Snacks will also be served.
• "The Devil All the Time," 6 p.m., Monday, June 26
Pollock's book will be discussed. The story is set in Southern Ohio and West Virginia and follows a compelling cast of characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. "The Devil All the Time" is also a Netflix film starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
• "Eyes Glowing at the Edge of the Woods," West Virginia Poetry and Fiction, 6 p.m., Monday, July 24
The 63 fiction writers and poets in this anthology delve deeply into the many senses of place modern West Virginia inspires. By turns rowdy and contemplative, hilarious and bleak and lyrical and gritty, it is a collage of extraordinary literary visions.