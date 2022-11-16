The South Charleston Public Library has announced that starting on Dec. 1, the library will be fine free for patrons' late materials.
"Patrons’ existing fines will be waived, though some patrons may still see charges for lost or damaged items," SCPL Director Todd Duncan said in an email.
Any library material checked out from SCPL will not accrue overdue fines, although some exceptions may apply to specialty items.
"Further, if you keep an item beyond its initial due date, it will be automatically renewed," Duncan noted.
"Even though the library, and its materials and services, are completely free, overdue fines can keep some in our community away and inequitably restrict access to our resources. We want to make sure that using the library is easy to do and inclusive for everyone. Going fine free will remove an unnecessary barrier, allowing more people to enjoy all that SCPL has to offer," Duncan said.
"We know our patrons are busy. Sometimes books or movies are returned a few days late. Now the only thing patrons have to worry about is bringing back the items they’ve borrowed -- not about accruing or paying fines. We will bill for items that are kept and not returned, but don’t worry -- you will receive many reminder notices before that happens," he added.
Donations are still welcome to support library services, Duncan said. They can be made at the library at 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston.
For more information, contact Duncan at todd@scplwv.org or 304-744-6561, ext. 112.