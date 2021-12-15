A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Coal River Coffee Company’s new South Charleston location on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Located in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, Coal River Coffee Company is the second location owned by the husband-and-wife team of Michael and Rachel Ervin, whose original restaurant opened in St. Albans in 2018.
The new South Charleston restaurant is housed in the BridgeValley Community & Technical College building at 2001 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston. Operating hours are 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekdays.
Coal River Coffee Company is known for its fresh roasted brews, baked items and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. The South Charleston location offers a smaller, but similar, menu, from the St. Albans site, focusing on grab-and-go options. The Ervins hope to add delivery service as an option in the future.
The South Charleston Coal River Coffee Company also provides free parking for customers.
“The food and beverage services Coal River Coffee Company will provide to our campus and community is an important part of the culture we are building here at the Tech Park,” West Virginia Regional Technology Park CEO and Executive Director Matt Ballard said in a release. “We welcome their team to our campus and are pleased to see this small business expand in our region.”
“It is always wonderful when a successful, locally owned business is able to expand, and we are thrilled to welcome the Ervins to South Charleston,” South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Ream said in the release. “I think many members of our community will be excited to add a visit to the Tech Park, as part of their daily routine, for a delicious cup of Coal River Coffee.”
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr. attended Tuesday morning’s public event, along with representatives from the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, and the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Ervins announced via a video on the Coal River Coffee Company Facebook page that a soft opening was planned for Friday, Dec. 10, prior to this week’s ribbon-cutting event. They added that some of the St. Albans staff will be present at the new location at the outset and beyond.
“Don’t be surprised if you see some of our O.G. St. Albans baristas popping in there here and there,” Michael Ervin said in the video posted on Dec. 6, “because it’s kind of fun to change it up a little bit. ... You’ll see some familiar faces.”