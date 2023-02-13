Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As the iconic James Tiberius Kirk, headstrong, stout-hearted captain of the Starship Enterprise, actor William Shatner has met a veritable galaxy of "Star Trek" devotees over more than five decades.

Earlier this month, the 91-year-old celebrity may have crossed into a whole new frontier of providing his autograph to a fan of the classic science-fiction television series, however.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you