The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations of school supplies at its detachment offices through Thursday, Aug. 17.
"We will gladly accept anything which relates to back-to-school needs such as notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, binders, etc., until Aug. 17," said Kanawha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Joshua L. Lester in a release. "Drop-off boxes will be in the lobby of each detachment and the downtown lobby."
Among suggested donations for the school supply drive are: pencils, pens, notebooks, glue, crayons, colored pencils, scissors, binders, markers, rulers, calculators, highlighters, and erasers.
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office detachments are located at:
• Downtown Charleston, 301 Virginia St., E., Charleston.
The collected supplies will be given out on Friday, Aug. 18, during the Live on the Levee concerts at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, East, in Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff's Department deputies will be stationed at a tent on the boulevard to distribute the supplies and meet with the public.
"Any supplies left over will be given to our School Resource Deputies to distribute in county schools. Please help us ensure that no Kanawha County child is left behind and everyone has a great start to the 2023-2024 school year," Lester said in the release.
The scheduled acts for the Aug. 18 Live on the Levee concerts on the Schoenbaum Stage, presented by the Moses Auto Group and hosted by the City of Charleston, are Shelem and the Unit. The free performances will get underway at 6:30 p.m.