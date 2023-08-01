Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations of school supplies at its detachment offices through Thursday, Aug. 17.

"We will gladly accept anything which relates to back-to-school needs such as notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, binders, etc., until Aug. 17," said Kanawha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Joshua L. Lester in a release. "Drop-off boxes will be in the lobby of each detachment and the downtown lobby."

