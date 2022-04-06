Featuring more than 80 vendors (and growing), the Shops at Dunbar is a shopper’s smorgasbord, a bargain hunter’s bonanza, and a collector’s veritable Shangri-La of vintage items, all at 1401 Charles Ave. in Dunbar.
Formerly the longtime FAD Furniture location, the Shops at Dunbar’s extra-spacious environment contains rows upon rows of local artisans and craftspeople’s booths, brimming with jewelry, wreaths, leather works, name-brand purses and clothing, homemade soaps and lotions, home decor, animal pillows and toys, “gently used” furniture, antiques, glassware, and more far too enormous in scope to enumerate fairly. Moreover, new inventory items arrive weekly to replenish the selection.
Shops at Dunbar owner Trish Whittington also treats visitors and vendors with her fresh baked goods frequently. Otherwise, she is wholly devoted to keeping the crafters’ mall’s daily operations running. (The Shops at Dunbar is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The outlet mall is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.)
In November 2020, Whittington, of Kanawha City, decided to expand her Heavenly Farmhouse home decor venture near Yeager Airport. She partnered with original property owner Michael Husson to repurpose the 50,000-square-foot facility, opening with approximately 60 vendors over last year’s Memorial Day weekend. On Jan. 1 of this year, she became sole owner of the mall.
“It’s convenient, it’s right off of the Interstate, and it has grown tremendously,” Whittington noted last week at the mall. She said the mall now features vendor tenants from throughout West Virginia, including one from Berkeley County. “Some of them drive from three hours away,” Whittington said.
“We’ve got all kinds of unique things,” she said. “For example, there’s an old Jeep that’s been turned into a table. We have white cedar furniture that was recycled from an old pergola. My favorite is a bench made with electricity. The pattern is shocked into the wood.”
She commended several of the vendors, such as Amber Rhodes of Charleston, a tenant who has opened Decked in Checks recently at the Shops at Dunbar. “I’ve been a crafter for many years,” Rhodes said. “I jump from one thing to the other. I’ve done stained glass, I’ve done little mosaics, I’ve done tole painting. This is my latest thing; it’s MacKenzie-Childs inspired. MacKenzie-Childs merchandise is pretty expensive; I based my work on theirs and try to make it affordable.”
“I have to brag on the Willy Nilly Pilla Factory,” Whittington said, moving down a vendors’ row. The Willy Nilly Pilla Factory is operated by Autumn Miller, offering a whimsically eclectic array of one-of-a-kind items — even homemade, hand-made dog treats dubbed The Barkery. “Autumn is autistic, and she is one of our top sellers here. She is like a ball of sunshine, man!”
At the Shops at Dunbar’s Gypsy Grace Boutique, “owner Kate Butcher is well known, because her husband was in the Legislature or something like that,” said Whittington as she continued the tour. “Everything here in her boutique is fair trade, and a lot of this is upcycled as well. For instance, she has bags that are made from parachutes.”
Potential vendors are encouraged to confer with Whittington to discuss operating booths of their own at the venue. “If they want to extend their business, grow their company, come in and set a store up, they can come by or give me a call,” she said.
An open house celebration is scheduled at the Shops at Dunbar on Saturday, May 7. Whittington says a stage and a gourmet coffee shop will also debut on the premises next month.
Whittington said the success of Shops at Dunbar is due in part to extraordinary support she receives from Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott (“He is phenomenal,” she said); Dunbar City Council members (“They are phenomenal, too, and support us 100%,” she added); and others throughout the community.
For additional information and updates, visit shopsatdunbar.com or the Shops at Dunbar Facebook page online, call 304-561-7468, or email info@shopsatdunbar.com.